'Your passengers will love you': This $31 car multicharger has three retractable cables to cut clutter

What is it?

The Ohlpro Multi Charger offers three retractable cables, one for each type of connection: micro-USB, Lightning and USB-C. Since these draw back into the device when not in use, this cuts down on car clutter and lets you keep multiple devices charging at the same time (and cuts back on backseat arguments about who gets the cord). Best of all? It's on sale for just $31.

Why is this a good deal?

This handy gadget normally goes for $37, which is still a solid value. Where else would you get three chargers in one (especially considering that a single Lightning cable can cost nearly that much on its own!) There's already a discount and an on-page coupon, and that brings the total price to $31.

Why do I need this?

The Ohlpro Multi Charger helps you cut down on clutter. Rather than having a twisting rat's nest of cables stretching from the front seat to the back, this handy gadget keeps all of the cables within easy reach of passengers — and out of the way of your gear shift, drinks, and everything else.

The cables can extend nearly two feet from the charger. On top of that, the charger itself can turn 360 degrees and automatically retracts the cables when they aren't in use. If one gets stuck, don't worry — you can manually store them too. Since all three work at the same time, you can supply multiple passengers with chargers, or you can charge up your iPad, phone and other device all at once.

Keep all of your devices powered up with this handy-dandy multicharger. (Photo: Amazon)

What reviewers say

"I moonlight on evenings and weekends driving for Uber in Nashville. I picked this up to mount in my Equinox so that passengers have the option to plug in for a little juice for their phones while I take them to their destination. With three different retractable cables, practically every kind of current smartphone and tablet is able to use them. It provides connectors for Micro USB (older style Android), USB-C (modern Android and Apple), and Lightning (iPhones and older iPads)," said one enterprising driver. "The increase I've seen in tipping in just one month from this perk has made this purchase worth it. It's already paid for itself. Recommended."

Another customer said, "Easy to install. Great for road trips or anytime in the car with kids. It's nice that it has different chargers for all of our devices."

"Your passengers will love you!!! Super easy to install and use! Only issue is that I have no idea what one of the adaptors is ... if these came with two Lightning cables, instead of one, would be awesome, as so many people have Apple devices. I may have to get another one to put behind the driver’s seat, but I’ll have to add some USB outlets to my car first!" quipped another shopper. (Psst: Adding on an adapter like this might help. It's also on sale.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

