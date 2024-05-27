What is Ohio's favorite hot dog topping? A new survey says what topping reigns supreme

US Foods conducted a survey with 1,009 participants and found regional differences in hot dog topping selections. For Ohio, chili is the topping of choice.

Even though the weather for Memorial Day isn't as sunny as we'd like, you may still be throwing some hot dogs on the grill as it's a traditional outdoor food favorite.

But not everyone agrees on what's the best condiment to put ont a hot dog when eating them. A survey of 1,009 people conducted by US Foods found that as far as hot dog toppings are concerned, it's a toss-up between chili, mustard, ketchup, onions, relish and chili, and that there are even regional differences in the preference.

What's Ohio's favorite hot dog topping?

In the Buckeye State, chili as a hot dog topping holds the crown, according to the US Foods survey. The same holds true for that state up north, Michigan, as well as New Mexico, Arizona, Virginia, and Colorado.

The other 44 states relish, onions, ketchup, or mustard as their preferred toppings. The study found that the majority of southern states preferred mustard on their franks, as well as states like California, Idaho, Utah and Montana.

What were the top 5 hot dog toppings?

While chili was the number one topping for Ohioans surveyed, it actually ranked last in the US Foods survey.

Mustard - 73% Ketchup - 62% Onions - 55% Relish - 53% Chili - 51%

What else did the survey find?

The survey found that 84% of participants believe that ketchup is an acceptable condiment on any hot dog, much to the chagrin of Chicagoans.

Additionally, participants gave their top five sides to eat with a hot dog:

French fries - 67% Potato salad - 48% Potato chips - 43% Baked beans - 33% Macaroni and cheese - 22%

