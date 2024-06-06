Ohio University Chillicothe helps expand the mind of young students

CHILLICOTHE — As a part of its Kids in College program Ohio University Chillicothe has been welcoming kids onto its campus, and other locations in the area, to help them learn everything from pickleball and gymnastics to STEM subjects and theater.

The program allows kids to explore a variety of subjects in a small group setting led by experienced instructors. Ann Holmes with Ohio University Chillicothe Campus said the program has been going on for decades but saw a drop in numbers in recent years, currently the program has 75 kids signed up.

She believes this program is a great way for students to explore new interests, learn new skills and make friends during the summer. In upcoming years she hopes to expand the classes offered to include more diverse subjects.

Art teacher Taylor Bonner is an art teacher from Chillicothe City Schools. She is using her class to help teach kids how to work with different mediums, such as clay, yarn and more, while allowing students to show off their creative side with each project.

Students of various ages recently participated in the Kids in College Program at Ohio University Chillicothe.

Theater teacher Lexie Nesbaum said she has enjoyed working in the program and seeing the kids have fun and learn about acting. Her class has a variety of students, some who have been on stage before and some who haven't, to make sure everyone is learning Nesbaum said she has had to up her game when it comes to warm-ups, improv games and practicing.

Her students were partnered up and given a poem they must present with their partner on stage at the end of the program. Nesbaum said it has been interesting to see how each group interprets the poems assigned to them and what they choose to focus on. While practicing for their presentation students Leah Congrove and Satori Russell say they have had fun and have learned a lot about acting.

The two-week program is scheduled to take place once again next year during the week of June 2 and June 9, 2025. Parents can expect signups for the next event to be open in March 2025.

This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: OUC helps young students learn more and expand their interests