Ohio has a new state park. Here's what you need to know about Great Council

Ohio's newest state park is unlike the other 75.

Great Council State Park, about 30 miles east of Dayton, is focused on Ohio's Native American history.

The park has its grand opening Friday morning. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources broke ground on the project in May 2022, partnering with Gov. Mike DeWine to preserve a piece of Ohio history.

"The purpose of the park really is to tell the story of the Native Americans in Ohio, focusing particularly on the Shawnee Tribe," DeWine said.

Here's what you need to know.

Where is Great Council State Park?

Great Council State Park is located on State Route 68, in Oldtown, between Xenia and Yellow Springs. It is the site of the old Tecumseh Motel. The motel was purchased for $260,000 and the half-acre of land was transformed into Ohio's 76th state park.

The Tecumseh Motel, located on U.S. Route 68 in Xenia, Ohio, was purchased by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources in 2021. The site is now Great Council State Park.

What is special about this land?

This is the site of one of largest-known Shawnee settlements in Ohio and what some historians believe to be the birth place of Tecumseh, according to a press release from DeWine's office. The goal of the park was to preserve the history of Ohio's native peoples and give the public a place to learn about it. Three federally-recognized Shawnee Tribes helped work to develop the property, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

"It's part of our story, and its a story that has certainly not been told before in any of our 75 other state parks," DeWine said.

The 12,000 square foot cultural interpretative center at Great Council State Park.

What can I expect to see there?

The park will have a 12,000 square foot cultural interpretative center focused on Ohio's Native history, which DeWine says is the heart of the park. The building will be three stories and was made to resemble a council house, which is a gathering space in Shawnee villages.

The main level will have a living stream, theater, exhibits, welcome desk, gift shop and restrooms. The upper level will feature a timeline showing the history of Shawnee people in Ohio, ranging from before European settlement to current day. The basement level is reserved for temporary exhibits on history, culture, art, and modern-day tribes. DeWine said that the park targets all age groups.

Inside of the Great Council State Park cultural interpretative center.

"I think what people will see as they walk through is a real interesting depiction of Native Americans and of that time," DeWine said.

The park has also acquired 14 acres next to the building site, which will include a half-mile loop trail through a native prairie.

If you go

What: Great Council State Park

Where: 1587 US Route 68 North, Xenia, Ohio.

When:

Monday and Tuesday: Closed.

Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: Free.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Great Council State Park opens in Ohio