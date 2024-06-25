Ohio has an invasive plant problem. Here are five you can eat

Invasive plants are quickly becoming a nuisance to gardeners and plant enthusiasts this summer. Poison hemlock was recently identified in every Ohio county, which can pose a deadly risk to those who encounter it. Touching wild parsnip sap can also be toxic, but thankfully there are a handful of invasive species that are not only edible, but even contain health benefits.

Ohio is home to more than 40 invasive plant species, and over 500 nonnative plant species overall, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. Considered problematic, these invasive plants are known to potentially compromise water quality, challenge the state’s native plants, and even increase the risk of wildfires.

Invasive plants that are edible are fair game for those who want to harvest them, elevate recipes, or simply have them as a snack. From bitter greens to sweet floral plants, we’ve rounded up five of Ohio’s most invasive plants that you can eat and are ideal for a meal.

1. Garlic mustard can be made into pesto, sautéed, or eaten raw

Garlic mustard is found in all 88 Ohio counties. It has a fruiting period from May to early July, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

True to its name, the plant bears a notable garlic odor and a very garlic-esque bitter taste that’s often compared to horseradish. From the leaves to the sprouts, all parts of the garlic mustard plant are edible, and it can be ground into pesto, hummus, sautéed, or combined with other greens like a salad to reduce the bitterness.

2. Flowering rush is a starchy food sometimes used to make bread

The root of the flowering rush, which flowers from June to September (per Eat the Weeds), has edible starch. The seeds are small yet safe for consumption. Tubers, or specialized nutrient reservoirs (like ginger and potatoes), are considered edible if they’re peeled and the rootlets are removed before cooking, according to Edible Wild Food. Once the root is dried, it can be ground into a powder to use as a thickener or to make bread.

3. The sweet and somewhat tart flavor of the white mulberry plant is ideal for pies, jellies, and jams

White mulberry produces rapidly spreading roots that are known to clog drains, according to The Ohio State University. When ripe, the white mulberry plant can be eaten raw or made into desserts, juice, or tea. When dried, it can be baked into cookies, puddings, or bread.

4. Water chestnuts have a surprising number of health benefits when consumed

Low in calories yet nutrient rich, water chestnuts can be found in a variety of Asian dishes. The plant is high in antioxidants and a good source of potassium. The naturally sweet and crisp flavor is used in soups and salads. It can be washed, peeled, and added to a pan with asparagus, soy sauce and spices to create a stir-fry.

5. The multiflora rose petals can be boiled into a sweet syrup or tea

The multiflora rose is one of the state’s most widespread and common invasive species, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. The plant is found in every Ohio county. While it flowers from May to June, its fruiting season is from July to October.

The multiflora rose can be made into a rose petal tea or syrup when cooked over the stove. For an added challenge, you can harvest the rose hips (the seed-filled pods, also known as fruit of the rose) to make rose hip leather that’s particularly high in vitamin C.

Invasive mutliflora rose shurbs can grow up to 15 feet tall.

Why you shouldn't eat poison oak

A reporter in California grew tired of losing his battle against the poison oak taking over his property.

So he decided to eat it.

Instead of trying to defeat the pesky shrub that often brings severe itchiness, rashes and swelling with exposure, he decided to consume the plant in an attempt to build immunity against it, The Wall Street Journal reporter wrote.

Although he reported success, he was lucky. Most experts recommend against ingesting poison oak, poison ivy, poison sumac and anything like it, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns of potential fatality with consumption.

So, if you see poison oak in your yard, steer clear unless you're trying to remove it. Meanwhile, if you see garlic mustard, water chestnuts, white mulberry or rose petals, you might have a dinner in the making.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Five invasive plants in Ohio that you can eat