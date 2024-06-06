Ohio is home to 3 venomous and rare snake species. What you need to know about them

It sounds scary, but these snakes are rare. They are valuable to Ohio’s ecosystems and are important for controlling destructive insects and rodents, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

The big three snakes are the copperhead snake, the massasauga rattlesnake, and the timber rattlesnake. Here’s what to know about them.

Ohio's venomous snakes: Humans persecute, crowd out snakes

1. Copperhead snake

The Copperhead snake is commonly found in southeast Ohio, according to WLWT. These snakes occupy floodplains and ridge tops and prefer the rocky hillsides of Ohio.

Though this snake is venomous, death rarely occurs from a copperhead snakebite due to the small amount of venom injected. Like a bee sting, it is painful and may cause an allergic reaction but is typically not fatal.

Copperheads can grow as long as 3 feet. Their coloring offers natural camouflage, blending with most of its surroundings.

They tend to stay away from populated areas. Copperhead snakes will remain motionless if encountered but will strike if provoked.

2. Massasauga rattlesnake

The massasauga rattlesnake inhabits swampy and wet areas of Ohio. Its range once included 30 counties, but is now endangered, scattered and rarely seen, according to OhioPARC.

Like the copperhead, this snake rarely injects enough venom to kill a healthy human. Massasauga rattlesnakes usually remain sluggish and still, but will bite if provoked. Wildlife officials recommend that these snakes should be respected and handled with utmost caution.

These snakes can be as long as 2 feet and contain rattles at the ends of their tails. Massasaugas have different color schemes, with most of them gray and brownish gray with large spots, and some of them even entirely black.

The Massasauga rattlesnake remains an endangered species in Ohio, with its numbers reduced due to extensive farming and habitat loss.

Massasauga rattlesnake success story: Columbus Zoo celebrates rare snake birth

3. Timber rattlesnake

The timber rattlesnake can be found in southern Ohio, and is one of the most venomous snakes in the northeastern United States. The timber rattlesnake is one of the last mature forest species, according to Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

However, despite how venomous they are, these snakes do not strike but recoil and slither away. The last human fatality from a timber rattlesnake was recorded in the 1940s.

The timber has two color phases, and both phases have the rattle at the ends of their tails. The first includes gray, light brown, or yellow with black chevron-shaped crossbands. The second phase is dark with crossbands over a blackish-brown background coloration. Timbers are as long as 40 inches and eight inches wide, though a car hit a 57-inch timber rattlesnake in Ohio in late 2018.

This snake was found in 24 counties in the 1800s, but their population reduced due to habitat destruction, human persecution, and unregulated collection. Timber rattlesnakes remain an endangered species in Ohio.

How to preserve these snakes

To preserve the remaining population of these snakes, it’s important to keep these snakes away from your home and return them to their homes, as they are important to Ohio’s ecosystems.

If you find a snake in your living space, it should be captured and released at least a mile away from your dwelling, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

Here are ways to make your residence less attractive to snakes:

Controlling insect and rodent populations

Removing piles of junk, rocks, brush and boards

Keeping grass mowed and landscapes clean

For more information, you can contact the Ohio Department of Natural Resources at 1-800-WILDLIFE (800-945-3543) or via email at wildinfo@dnr.ohio.gov.

