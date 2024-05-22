Is Ohio a good place to live? See where your city ranks in this new report

A new report ranking the best places to live in the United States just came out. So how did Ohio cities fare?

Here's what to know.

The downtown Columbus skyline is seen looking north over the Scioto River.

How do Ohio cities fare in the U.S. News & World Report Best Place to Live in the U.S. ranking?

U.S. News & World Report has ranked 150 cities as the best places to live for 2024-25. To make the cut, a city had to have good value and be a desirable place to live with a strong job market and high quality of life, according to the publication.

Columbus claims the top spot for Ohio cities on the list, coming in at No. 61. A U.S. News article describes the city as "teeming with art, music, theater, museums and culture" with a bustling workforce thanks to Ohio State University and a sprawling business district. It also notes the city's passion for college football and dedication to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Toledo, Cincinnati and Dayton all rank within a few places of each other, at Nos. 98, 100 and 101, respectively.

Toledo offers a low cost of living and variety of activities and attractions, according to U.S. News, including the Toledo Museum of Art, Metroparks Toledo and the Toledo Zoo & Aquarium.

U.S. News reports that people are drawn to Cincinnati for its excellent schools, both public and private, as well as its many Montessori schools. Fortune 500 companies in town draw national and international talent to the area. Additionally, Cincinnati offers many amenities including museums, professional sports and a wealth of restaurants.

Dayton, as the hometown of Orville and Wilbur Wright and the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, is "rich in aviation history," according to U.S. News. The city also offers historic neighborhoods and many craft breweries as well as many parks and 350 miles of paved bike trails through the Miami Valley for outdoor enthusiasts.

Rounding out the list for Ohio are Youngstown at No. 132 and Cleveland at No. 141.

According to U.S. News, Youngstown is a Rust Belt city "in the midst of a cultural and economic renaissance that combines rich historical tradition with the zeal of a new generation." Its once-empty downtown is now bustling with new business, including bars, restaurants and shops.

Cleveland, according to U.S. News, is home to families, young professionals, entrepreneurs and college students of all backgrounds and ethnicities. The west side is home to arts districts and attractions like the Great Lakes Brewing Co., while the east side houses the Flats waterfront district and Progressive Field, home to the Cleveland Guardians.

Top 5 cities in the U.S. News & World Report rankings

Topping the list is Naples, Florida. On the shores of the Gulf of Mexico, Naples offers beaches, golf courses, fine dining and shopping, according to a separate U.S. News article. The Naples region is home to many snowbirds fleeing the cold winter months of their home states.

However, the article notes a few drawbacks. Development is driving a lack of affordable homes in the region. And traffic can choke the roadways in the winter months, when the population swells.

Rounding out the top five are Boise, Idaho (No. 2), Colorado Springs, Colorado (3), Greenville, South Carolina (4) and Charlotte, North Carolina (5).

U.S. News & World Report Best Places to Live methodology

Cities in U.S. News rankings were evaluated using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the FBI, the U.S. Department of Labor and U.S. News' internal resources.

The publication also references a February 2024 survey which allowed people nationwide to vote on what they thought was the most important factor when choosing a place to live. The data was broken down into four categories -- quality of life, value, desirability and job market -- each a certain percentage of the total score for a city.

