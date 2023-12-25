Oheka Castle: Everything You Need to Know About the Long Island Mansion

Photo: Thomas A. Ferrara/Newsday RM via Getty Images

If lush formal gardens and Gilded Age glamour are your idea of a good time, Oheka Castle Hotel and Estate might be the mansion getaway of your dreams. The second largest private home in America, the Long Island castle is tucked away on the famed Gold Coast between New York City and The Hamptons in the peaceful town of Huntington. One of the most famous Gold Coast mansions, Oheka Castle in Huntington, NY, is a beacon of both historic preservation and luxury style. The perfect spot for history buffs and high-end travelers, it is now a member of Historic Hotels of America and welcomes guests to enjoy the historic site, whether as a wedding venue or a mansion tour.

So what exactly makes Oheka Castle so special? Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the grandeur of the New York estate is informed by endless unique features. “There are several factors that lend to the castle’s popularity,” says Nancy Melius, director of marketing and interior design at Oheka Castle, who mentions the property’s rich history and thriving existence in the present day. “It underwent one of the most expensive restorations in the country and is the second largest private residence in the country. The estate is palatial and awe-inspiring and it’s unusual to find a historic castle of this size and beauty in America.”

History

The fascinating history of Oheka Castle is a story that has carried on throughout the ages. Financier and philanthropist Otto Hermann Kahn first purchased 443 acres in Cold Spring Harbor, which is part of the town of Huntington, New York, in 1914 for $1 million. After two years of construction atop a hill, making it the highest point on Long Island, the French-style château served as the private summer home for the Kahn family. It became known for its luxurious private events and celebrations, a prime example of 1920s Gilded Age glamour. The Kahns welcomed some of the biggest names of the era, from Hollywood legends to politicians, to the sprawling mansion for lively parties.

However, things began to fall apart after 1934, when Otto Kahn died of a heart attack. The property was bought and sold several times, serving as everything from a retreat for New York sanitation workers to a government training school for Merchant Marine radio operators. In 1948, the Eastern Military Academy purchased Oheka Castle. After removing the lush gardens, subdividing the rooms, and changing the interior, the school went bankrupt in the 1980s. It was at that point that the property fell into dilapidation, with numerous fires set inside in just five years. Abandoned for more than 10 years, the estate suffered from significant neglect. Developer Gary Melius purchased it for $1.5 million in 1984, investing $40 million into restoring the palatial estate to its former glory.

Architecture and design influences

Oheka Castle in Huntington, New York in 2014 Photo: John Paraskevas/Newsday RM via Getty Images

Measuring upwards of 115,000 square feet, Oheka Castle was the ultimate vacation home for the Kahn family. Otto Kahn, who spent $11 million on the construction, had the building created out of steel and concrete, largely out of his hopes to make a fireproof structure. From the faux bois walls in the library and the plaster moldings in the grand ballroom to the secret passageway from a bookcase and the 39 working fireplaces throughout the castle, there were endless fascinating tidbits of Oheka’s story ingrained in every square foot. When Melius restored the property in the traditional French château style, he made sure every aspect of the castle was cared for with precision. The roof was restored with slate tiles sourced from the same Vermont quarry that Kahn used for the originals, and more than 222 windows and doors were replaced. Since then, a variety of Italian windows and doors have been installed throughout the estate. It has been expanded since its original construction too: Currently measuring 115,000 square feet, Oheka features 117 diverse rooms and 50 bathrooms.

Notable moments in pop culture

From a starring role in 1941’s Citizen Kane to its appearance in an episode of Gossip Girl, Oheka Castle Hotel and Estate has played an important role in pop culture history. Thanks to its European style and location that’s a short drive from New York City, Oheka Castle is highly sought-after as a location for films, television, and other productions. One of the most famous scenes of HBO’s acclaimed drama Succession was filmed at Oheka. Titled “Hunting,” the episode, which followed the Waystar Royco senior staff while they headed to Hungary for a corporate retreat, ultimately became known for the famed “Boar on the Floor” scene. During the scene, media titan Logan Roy berates his staff during a game that takes a dark turn. While the episode was meant to take place in Hungary, it was actually filmed in New York State at Oheka.

But perhaps the most famous onscreen appearance of Oheka may be when it was used in Taylor Swift’s 2014 “Black Space” video. Several pivotal exterior scenes for the video were shot at Oheka, including scenes where Swift and her boyfriend trot around on white horses through the castle’s rear façade and enjoy a picnic on the rolling grounds. But it’s the scene where she smashes her lover’s luxury convertible with a golf club in front of Oheka that’s ingrained in the minds of Swifties everywhere.

Notable elements of the castle and its grounds

Billionaires Row & Dingers Squad VIPs At CSE Maxim's A Great Gatsby Affair Photo: Jared Siskin/Getty Images for Jane Owen Public Relations

From the handcrafted wrought iron railing of Oheka’s grand staircase, which was inspired by the exterior staircase at the Château de Fontainebleau in France, to the eight reflecting pools that dot its grounds, there are endless unique features throughout the estate. The rolling grounds received the same extensive renovation as the building in recent decades using the original drawing created by the Olmstead Brothers, the sons of legendary landscape designer Frederick Law Olmsted. In addition to the reflecting pools, three elegant fountains were installed. Across the vast acreage, you’ll find 44 London plane trees in the formal gardens, and 2,505 boxwoods around the reflecting pools. Along the drive leading to the courtyard, 500 red cedars serve as the ultimate welcome. In the present day, 85% of the estate and gardens are restored, with the same precise attention to detail as its palatial interior.

The castle is also known for its role in delighting guests as the ultimate vacation destination. The 34 guest rooms and suites feature beautiful views of the estate, as well as coveted amenities like an in-room massage menu and Molton Brown bath products. Oheka’s culinary program also allows guests to soak up the property’s European ambiance all while enjoying a delectable meal at Ohk Bar & Restaurant, the estate’s fine-dining restaurant. Mansion tours, which are available by appointment only, are led by experienced docents who can speak at length about the stories of Oheka’s history.

Special notes and interesting facts

Though the Kahn family no longer owns Oheka, their role in its creation and influence on American history can’t be forgotten. The name Oheka was given as an acronym for Mr. Kahn’s name: Otto HErmann KAhn. As a titan of industry, legend has it that Otto Kahn was used as the inspiration for the character Mr. Monopoly. The family lived in the lap of luxury, employing 126 full-time servants at the estate, despite only living there during summers and weekends. Otto Kahn’s daughter, Maud, was the first bride to wed at the luxurious space in 1919.

Today, Oheka Castle Hotel and Estate is a highly coveted location for weddings and private events. The venue performs an average of 200 weddings per year, starting in 1987. That said, there is a strict rule the estate adheres to: There can be only one wedding held each day.

Frequently Asked Questions

What celebrities have been married at Oheka Castle?

Oheka is a highly coveted destination for weddings, with stars of music, film, and athletics celebrating their nuptials on location. Joey Fatone, Brian McKnight, Kevin Jonas, football star Curtis Martin, basketball player Tobias Harris, Megyn Kelly, and Anthony Weiner and Huma Abedin (whose wedding was officiated by then President Bill Clinton) have said “I do” at Oheka.

Why is Oheka Castle famous?

Oheka Castle is best known for its dramatic architectural grandeur, and its role in some of the most popular moments of musical, television, and commercial history.

What was filmed at Oheka Castle?

In addition to famed moments like Swift’s “Blank Space” video and the “Boar on the Floor” scene of Succession, shows ranging from Madam Secretary to The Americans have been filmed on-site, as have commercial and editorial shoots for brands like Audi and Victoria’s Secret.

Is Oheka in The Great Gatsby?

Oheka is one of the endless mansions that dotted the North Shore of Long Island during the 1920s. Author F. Scott Fitzgerald lived in the area, and went to many of the lavish parties at the mansions. Those palatial spreads were the collective inspiration for Fitzgerald’s most famous tome, The Great Gatsby. These days, if guests are eager to embrace a Gatsby vibe, they can spend the night in one of the Gatsby Suites, which are inspired by the decadent days the book detailed.

Who originally lived in Oheka Castle?

The Kahn family called Oheka Castle their vacation home until selling it to the Welfare Fund of the Sanitation Workers in 1939. Renamed Sanita, it then became a retirement home for the sanitation workers of New York City.

