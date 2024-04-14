OH Triangle Ranch selling top-quality beef across the country

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The owner of a local, family-owned ranch in Irion County shared how the ranch has stepped up its game and is shipping its top-quality grass and hay feed beef to customers across the country.

Fourth-generation rancher and OH Triangle Ranch owner Robin Sugg shared that the ranch began in her family over 100 years ago.

“We sorta needed to pivot during COVID and a terrible drought,” Sugg explained. The family needed another source of income, so they started selling beef to those in Texas. After purchasing a registered herd, the family started on their way to providing grass, hay and corn-fed beef to its customers.

Sugg explained that once calves are born and begin to ween, steers are selected to be raised for their beef.

Throughout their life, these animals are started on grass and hay, and then are fed beef before they make their way to your front porch on dry ice. During this time, those that are selected are given enough vaccines to keep them healthy – No hormones, no supplements and no antibiotics Sugg explained.

If one gets injured or needs antibiotics, it is immediately taken out of OH Triangle Ranches selection.

OH Triangle Ranch sells its beef across the country now. Those interested in purchasing a fourth, a half, a whole or a beef box can visit the ranch’s website to receive their delivery straight to their door.

