Oh, Mickey, he’s so fine: This fabulous feline at Wayside Waifs will blow your mind

Mikey

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Age: 2 years old

Meet this sweet, fun little guy who is ready to take on the world. He is goofy and fun-loving with a little voice that does not match his big personality. He loves to play, cuddle and get head scratches.

He does prefer a quiet, low-stress home, but you’ll never have to worry about him making a ruckus. He will require a special diet to keep him healthy and happy, but he’ll reward you with purrs and cuddles. He enjoys his alone time, but he would not mind a roommate or two. Mainly, he wants to spend the rest of his time with you, so come meet him today.

Chester

Chester

Breed: Shepherd mix

Age: 2 years old

This sweet, silly young dog needs a bit to warm up to new friends. At first he can show a bit of an independent side, but he still loves to hang out.

He is very cat-like and rubs up against people to show affection. He enjoys going for long walks where he can explore and sniff. Once he does grow fond of you, he would love gentle pets and booty scratches.

Did you say toys? He’s a fan of all of them. He’s also been working hard on his training and knows a few commands. He is house-trained and crate-trained, and he’s a water dog by heart. He enjoys car rides and field trips as he’s gotten to go on several. He would love a high-energy dog for a companion. Are you looking for an adventure buddy? Look no further.

Wayside Waifs is able to welcome visitors without an appointment. To learn about the adoption process and available animals, visit www.waysidewaifs.org.