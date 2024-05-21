Ogunquit Pride 2024: Parties, drag shows, and more. What you need to know

OGUNQUIT, Maine — Ogunquit Pride is back with hot air balloon rides, parties, dances, and even a show featuring the "best of burlesque and drag from Maine and New York City."

The three days of festivities starts Friday, May 31, with a kick-off party at 5:30 p.m., featuring live music at the West Meadow Pub at the Meadowmere Resort.

Ogunquit Pride will be on full display with five days of parties, dances and more.

The party continues on Saturday with a flag-raising ceremony, a picnic in the park, Pride Tea, and the "Burlesque Beyond the Beach" drag show with Reverend Legs Malone.

On Sunday, there is a Pride Drag Brunch featuring Cherry Lemonade, a Heals & Harness Tea Dance, and a Drag King show with Piper Allnight.

Here’s a look at the special events taking place during Ogunquit Pride.

Ogunquit Pride Kick-off Party at Mainestreet

Pride kicks off with two parties, one at 5:30 p.m. at the West Meadow Pub at the Meadowmere Resort and another at 9 p.m. with DJ Aga at Mainestreet.

The West Meadow Pub will have live music by Lee Ross, Pride cocktails, and festive fun to welcome guests to Ogunquit Pride.

Mainestreet will host an Ogunquit Pride Month Kick-off Party with DJ Aga "spinning the hottest beats."

"It's going to be an electrifying evening celebrating love, diversity, and community," according to Mainestreet.

Pride flag-raising ceremony

Former Maine Speaker of the House Ryan Fecteau joins the Ogunquit community and friends for opening ceremonies on Saturday, June 1, beginning at 10:30 a.m. at Veterans Park. The ceremony, mc’d by Blake from Maine’s Coast 93.1, includes a flag raising, speakers and music, followed by all participants joining in to carry a giant Pride flag from Veterans Park to Dorothea Jacobs Grant Common.

A Pride flag-raising ceremony will take place Saturday, June 1, at 10:30 a.m. at Veterans Park.

Before heading to Saturday morning’s flag raising, take in Ogunquit by air with a free ride aboard RE/MAX Realty One’s hot air balloon, launching from Agamenticus Field from 9 to 10:30 a.m.

Picnic in the Park, Party in the Cove and Pride Tea

The celebration continues Saturday at Grant Common with Picnic in the Park, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with live music featuring Lynn Deeves and Carole Wise, and entertainment by DJ Don. In addition to the music, LGBTQ+ vendors and their allies will be on hand.

A Party in the Cove, featuring live music from Lisa Mills and the Ocean Ave. Band, will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. while at Mainestreet, there will be a Pride Tea and free BBQ at 3 p.m.

Burlesque Beyond the Beach at the Leavitt Theatre

Reverend Legs Malone, the minister with the 34.5-inch inseam, returns to the Leavitt Theatre with "Burlesque Beyond the Beach" at 8 p.m.

"'Burlesque Beyond the Beach' is packed with delight, mirth and magic!," according to the show's description. "Raffle prizes, dance contests and so much more - come see what the buzz is all about!"

The show features Peekaboo Pointe, The Maine Attraction, Tansy, Vivian Vice, Raya Sunshine and stage kitten extraordinaire La Petite Mystique.

Leavitt Theatre will also host a Drag King show on Sunday at 10 p.m. featuring Piper Allnight.

"Enjoy a night of dulcet tones & roMANce as Drag King, Piper Allnight, sings an hour of iconic tunes from across the ages, with the perfect splash of rainbow flavor," the show's description states.

More drag shows at MaineStreet

Mainestreet will host the "Dance, Edie, Dance!" drag show at 8 p.m. Saturday followed by Dueling Drag Divas at 9:30 p.m.

"Dance, Edie, Dance!" features drag sensation Edie, who will have you dancing in your seat.

Dueling Drag Divas is billed as an "outrageously offensive comedy drag show" with all live singing.

There will also be dancing with DJ Steve Sidewalk at 9 p.m. and with DJ Ken at 10:30 p.m.

Drag Brunch, Tea Dance and Ogunquit’s Got Talent

Sunday’s events kick off with Drag Brunch at Nikanos featuring entertainment by Cherry Lemonade at noon, followed at Mainestreet at 3 p.m. with a Heels & Harness Tea Dance.

Sunday’s key event is Ogunquit’s Got Talent at 7 p.m., a fundraiser for the Frannie Peabody Center at Mainestreet.

Hosted by Minerva Maine, the show puts the spotlight on you and your talents. Whether you're a singer, dancer, magician, comedian, or have a unique skill, the stage at MaineStreet Ogunquit is eagerly awaiting your performance.

Tickets are available for $20 and can be purchased online at mainestreetogt.com/tickets.

Ogunquit businesses show their pride

Ogunquit Playhouse will be highlighting Pride during its performances of “Waitress” (through June 8) and “Crazy for You” (beginning June 13) by lighting up the theatre in rainbow colors throughout the month.

Businesses throughout Ogunquit will be announcing other promotions, events, and fundraisers throughout the month. For the most up-to-date schedule with full details, visit https://www.ogunquit.org/ogunquit-pride/.

The festival is brought to you by title sponsor Kennebunk Savings Bank; premier sponsors Village Food Market and Perkins Cove Pottery Shop; associate sponsors Ogunquit Playhouse and Omelette Factory; and supporting sponsors Aland Realty, Backyard Coffeehouse, Edward Jones/Jackie Pampinella, Nikanos, and Sweet Pea’s Ice Cream.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Ogunquit Pride 2024: Here's everything you need to know