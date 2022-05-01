Traveling? Make this portable clothes steamer your stowaway — it's on sale for $26
Your getaway is getting closer! Before you pack, take a moment to visualize all the awesome things you’ll be doing and what you'll need. For daytime adventures, special dinners and long-anticipated reunions, you'll want to look your best, so a few favorite outfits are a must. Cheers to dressing up again!
But how can you avoid looking like you crawled out of the suitcase? (Trust us, that rumpled look is tough to pull off.) Simple — pack a portable handheld steamer for a quick refresh. It is the stylish traveler’s secret weapon.
Right now, there's a great one on sale for just $26 (was $31) at Amazon: The OGHom Handheld Garment Steamer!
Shoppers are kinda freaking out about this steamer: “We threw our iron out this morning,” said one. It's raked in over 24,000 perfect five-star ratings!
It's popular for many reasons, including its uncomplicated nature, willingness to travel and fun factor. Yep, "fun" was a recurrent descriptor in the reviews. The heat panel is stainless steel, which is anti-rust and anti-oxidation — and it lasts longer than aluminum models. Plus it has a conveniently long cord!
Easy, fun way to rid of wrinkles
Just add water (distilled or purified, please), and in two minutes this 240ML-capacity steamer will be raring to go, smoothing your garments to perfection. The handheld design and the extra-long 9-foot cord make it a cinch to move around, so you can complete the task quickly, easily and some even say joyfully.
"I love this steamer," said a five-star reviewer. "I used it on a dress that was incredibly wrinkled in every way and it completely transformed it! It was so much faster...way more fun than ironing.... You will love the size."
One superfan said: "Why have I not been using a mini steamer all this time?? I don't think I will ever use an iron again. Lol. So easy to use and the steamer heats up so quickly! The wrinkles just fall out of my work uniforms within minutes."
Travel-ready
The petite size of this 1.3-pound wonder makes it particularly popular for travel! It's like a mobile spa treatment for travel-weary outfits.
The superfan continued: "It's also so compact that I can travel with it in my carry-on luggage."
For destination weddings and beyond!
The OGHom Handheld Garment Steamer isn't just for everyday garb. The manufacturer recommends it for use on everything from wedding dresses to plush toys, and users have been pleased with the results.
One happy bride wrote that it was "perfect for my wedding and honeymoon." She went on, "I bought this... not only take care of all of the wedding clothing... (it was a destination wedding) but also to pack in our suitcase to take to Jamaica on our honeymoon.... It is the perfect size — very compact and lightweight. We used it on suits, pants, vests and bridesmaid dresses and it was exactly what we wanted. Quick and efficient. All of the clothing came out beautifully. For my honeymoon I didn't have to worry that my clothing...was perfectly folded (I was busy enough!)...getting the wrinkles out took less than five minutes in my hotel room."
This many-trick pony even freshens children's stuffies. As one pleased shop owner reported: "Really lightweight. Super convenient. Bought for my store to help with toys and apparel, works like a charm! Heats in a matter of minutes! Cools down just the same."
If you are wishing for wrinkle-free clothing at home and on the fly, this may be your $22 ticket. Happy travels!
