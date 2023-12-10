So, How Often Do You Think Nate Berkus Changes His Sheets?

Interior designer Nate Berkus posted a brief Q&A session on his Instagram earlier this week, addressing all things bedding. He’s all for having throw pillows on the bed (and on the couch — “and they can even be the same throw pillows,” he added), he’s partial to light-colored sheets over dark, and he prefers duvets over comforters. But his answer to the question “How often do you change your sheets?” may make you go oh … wow!

“I am fully aware of the fact that I have strong opinions on bedding, I blame the #triplevirgo in me,” Berkus wrote in the caption of his post. And the frequency with which he changes his sheets — that being twice weekly — definitely has triple Virgo written all over it.

“​​Did he say he changed his sheets twice a week?” one person commented on Berkus’ post. “He did,” another answered. “Guy’s a soldier!”

There’s really no cut-and-dry answer as to how often you must change your sheets — at the end of the day, you do you. But cleaning experts and microbiologists agree that changing them once a week is a good habit to work toward. For those on a biweekly schedule, that may seem a bit excessive, but when you think about all the dead skin, oils, and sweat (along with bacteria and viruses) that end up on your sheets after a few nights of tossing and turning, the idea of changing them weekly becomes a lot more tempting.

Changing them twice a week, like Berkus does, is certainly not necessary. But as a self-described astrological cleanliness devotee, you can’t blame him for his need for clean. The man has created his own line of organizational bins and accessories, after all.

Whether you up your sheet-changing game or not, you can still bring a bit of Berkus’ bedding philosophy into your own bedroom by shopping his Nate Home bedding collection — he’s even shared how to style your bed so it looks magazine photo-shoot-ready at all times.

We can’t all be triple Virgos, but we can all have designer-approved bedding.