How Often Do You Really Need to Shower?

There is no standard rule for how often people should shower. How often you shower is a decision that should depend on factors like your activity level, health status, lifestyle, and personal preference. If you work out often or get dirty at work, you may need to shower daily to wash away grime and sweat. People who are less active or whose jobs don't get them dirty may only need to shower a few times a week.



While no concrete evidence proves everyone needs to shower daily, every other day, or any other set interval, regular showering is essential. That's because showering is an important part of personal hygiene. Showering helps keep your body clean, such as by avoiding bacterial and fungal infections that can grow on your skin. Showering can also help with your mental health, helping you feel refreshed.

While there is no one-answer-fits-all for how often people should shower, you can determine what frequency of showering works best for you by considering your health and lifestyle factors.

When Should You Shower More?

Factors like your activity level, skin type, climate, and health can affect how often you need to shower. You may need to shower more often if:



You're physically active: After a sweaty workout or active job, showering washes away sweat, dirt, and oil (sebum) that build on your skin. So if you work out often or have a labor-intensive job, you will need to shower more frequently. And if you can't take a shower right away, at least try to change out of your clothes. Staying in sweaty, wet clothes increases your risk of bacterial or fungal infections, like jock itch and athlete's foot.

You work around chemicals or diseases: People who work with harsh chemicals or in medical professions where people are ill should shower after every shift to wash off chemicals, bacteria, and viruses they may carry on their bodies.

You have oily skin: People with oily skin types can benefit from showering once a day or every other day. This can help wash away excess oil that can clog pores and lead to breakouts.

You're a teenager: Daily showers are ideal for teenagers because they produce more oil during puberty and often participate in sweat-producing sports.

You live in a hot climate: If you live in a hot and humid climate, you're more likely to sweat. Showering more frequently can help wash away the sweat.

You have a skin infection: If you have a skin infection like ringworm (a fungal infection) or cellulitis (a bacterial infection), it's essential to keep your skin clean and dry so that it can heal. You may need to shower or wash the infected area daily to keep it clean. If the infection is a vaginal yeast infection, you don't necessarily have to shower more, but you will want to still clean your vulva (the area outside the vagina) with warm water although it will not impact the yeast infection.

You swim: Germs can spread in water, and you can pick up illnesses from pools that cause diarrhea, skin rashes, and ear infections. Showering after swimming helps reduce your risk of getting sick.

Two times you may think you need to shower more often but you might not need to: when you have your period and when you have a viral infection.

If you have your period, you don't necessarily need to shower more often. However, if you skip the shower, it's important to still keep your vulva clean to avoid infections and irritation. That means washing the area outside your vagina with water—no soaps—every day.

If you have a viral infection like a cold, there's no evidence you need to shower more to help your body heal. What's most important is washing your hands regularly throughout the day to help prevent the spread of viruses and bacteria. If you feel well enough to take a shower, keep in mind a potential benefit might be that the steam can help open up your sinuses and help you temporarily breathe easier.

Can You Shower Too Much?

Daily showers are not necessarily bad—and sometimes your lifestyle calls for it. However, showering too often can disrupt some people's skin microbiome and barrier, which can have negative effects.

The microbiome is the collection of microbes like bacteria, fungi, and viruses that naturally live on your skin. The skin microbiome helps fight disease-causing pathogens and protect your skin barrier—a protective layer of water and cells on the top layer of your skin, called the epidermis. Removing the microbes by showering too often can put you at risk of infections.



Showering too often, especially with hot water, can also strip away oils your skin needs to maintain a healthy skin barrier. When this skin barrier loses moisture, the skin can become dry, itchy, and flaky.



It's also possible that you are showering for too long. That can be particularly bad for skin conditions that already cause the skin to lack moisture, like psoriasis and eczema. This is because being prolonged exposure to water can increase blood flow and worsen inflammation.

While people with eczema and psoriasis can benefit from a daily shower, the shower time should be limited to under 15 minutes. Using a gentle cleanser, showering in lukewarm water, avoiding scrubbing the skin, and applying moisturizer right after showering can combat any lost hydration from a shower.



When Can You Get Away With Not Showering as Often?

You may not need to shower as often if you have a lower-key lifestyle or live in a cold climate that doesn't involve a lot of sweating or dirt. The following groups may also be able to go longer between showers:

People with dry, sensitive skin: People with dry skin may benefit from showering less frequently since showering can strip moisture from their already dry skin. In the wintertime, showering less may also help your skin retain the moisture it loses from the dry and cool air.

Children: Children also don't need to shower as much as adults and teenagers. Children aged 6-11 only need a shower or bath once or twice a week. However, it's OK for kids to shower daily if they swim or get dirty playing.

Babies: It isn't necessary to give babies daily baths daily since their skin is so sensitive. As long as a baby's diaper area is clean, you only need to wash babies two or three times a week.



Even if you don't take a shower, it is important to still wash your face two times daily and to wash your hands regularly throughout the day.



If you want to freshen up without a shower, you can use a washcloth to quickly wipe down your skin. Try to focus on cleaning sweatier areas, like your armpits and groin, that can accumulate sweat and body odor.



Benefits of Showering

As you go about your day, your body will naturally accumulate oils, dirt, pollution, and germs. The main benefit of showering is it keeps your body clean by washing all this grime away. Other benefits of showering include:



Preventing acne: Showering helps wash dirt and oils out of your pores that can cause acne.

Eliminating body odor: Washing your body helps remove bacteria and sweat on your skin that creating stinky body odor.

Preventing foot-related fungal infections: Washing your feet daily can help prevent fungal infections like athlete's foot, which often occurs between the toes. Keeping your feet clean and dry can also help prevent fungal nail infections.

Decreasing the risk of diabetes-related infections: Diabetes can damage nerves and limit blood flow in the feet and legs, increasing your risk of infection. Keeping your body and feet clean can help decrease your infection risk.

Keeping your scalp healthy: Washing your hair in the shower helps remove oil, dirt, sweat, and dead skin buildup on your scalp. This helps reduce odor, infection risk, and odor.



Improving your mental health: Taking a shower might help you relax if you are stressed. Research has also shown that taking showers can reduce anxiety and fatigue, though a bath is able to do so even more significantly.

You might develop body odor, acne, or skin infections if you don't shower enough. People who don't shower for months can also develop dermatitis neglecta. This condition causes brown skin patches of dead cells, dirt, and sweat. Dermatitis neglecta is more common in people who have mental or physical health conditions that prevent them from washing.

Tips for Showering and Keeping Clean

When it's time to take a shower and keep your body clean, here are some additional tips to help protect your skin:

Take warm showers: Hot showers can strip more oils from your skin that it needs to stay moisturized.

Keep showers short: Prevent drying out your skin by keeping showers to 5-15 minutes.

Shut the bathroom door: Keeping the bathroom door shut while you shower helps add more humidity to the air to avoid drying out the skin.

Moisturize right after showering: Apply ointments, creams, or lotions a few minutes after showering to help trap moisture in the skin.

Use gentle soap: Opt for bar soaps or liquid body cleansers with non-drying formulas that clean the skin without stripping away moisture from the skin barrier. If you have dry skin, use a moisturizing or hydrating soap.

Keep your towels and washcloths clean: Bacteria can thrive on damp towels. To avoid adding more bacteria to your skin, air dry washcloths outside the shower and change them regularly. You should also let towels dry between uses and change your towel at least weekly.

Consider avoiding poufs and loofahs: These abrasive skin cleaners make a great lather but can irritate the skin. Studies show loofahs can cause microtears in the skin that increase your risk of infection. They also hold on to bacteria.

Shower right after exercising or active activities: Any time you get grime or sweat on your skin, shower and change into dry, clean clothes. This not only cleans off your skin and makes you smell fresh, but it also helps prevent skin infections from lingering fungus and bacteria.

Always wash your hands: Even if you don't shower daily, you should wash your hands throughout the day. Washing your hands helps prevent the spread of germs that can make you and others sick. Scrub your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.



A Quick Review

How often you should shower is a personal decision—there is no set rule. The decision should be made based on factors like your activity level, health status, skin type, lifestyle, and personal preference. If you work out, live in a hot climate, or work around chemicals, you may need to shower every day. Otherwise, you can likely go a few days between showers.

If you need to or like to shower every day, try to limit how long you stay in the shower. And if you don't shower every day, make sure you are still cleaning areas of your body that tend to sweat more, like your armpits and groin, each day.

Showering regularly is an important part of personal hygiene that can help your mental health as well. Find the soaps, moisturizers, and other shower items that work best for you and your skin to make your shower experience the best—no matter how often you do it.



