How Often Pest Control Should Be Done, According To Experts

Most of us have little patience for sharing our homes with creepy-crawlies, whether it’s ants wandering around on the counter, cockroaches or mice scuttling across the floor, or flies buzzing through the living room. And rightly so: Many pests aren’t just nuisances; they can spread pathogens that cause diseases such as food poisoning, cholera and dysentery. Generally, pest control is done quarterly or annually, and our experts are here to share what factors you should consider when determining the right schedule for your home.

Whether you’ve had past issues or want to prevent problems in the first place, regular pest control is essential for protecting your home and family. But knowing when to do it is just as important. “Many factors affect how often you should be doing pest control,” says Eric Benson, PhD, professor emeritus and extension entomologist with Clemson University. “For example, the further south you go, the milder the seasons, so there’s going to be more pest pressure year-round in Florida than in Maryland.”

Effective pest control also is about the big picture, not just about dealing with them after the fact. “We want to approach pest management in an integrated manner,” says Elmer Gray, entomologist and researcher with the University of Georgia Extension Service. “Our goal is to decrease the conditions that cause pests to prosper and to keep them outdoors in the first place.”







Meet The Expert

Eric Benson, PhD, is professor emeritus and extension entomologist with Clemson University.

Elmer Gray is an entomologist and researcher with the University of Georgia Extension Service.







Ahead, read on to learn how often you should do pest control for your home and find tips for keeping pests out.



Factors To Consider

It’s time to talk about how often to do pest control. “It’s very situational,” says Benson. “Every pest problem and structure is different so there’s no one-size-fits all approach.” But consider these factors:

Where you live. Different types of pests may be problematic at different times of year, says Benson. Your pest control company is the local expert and should be able to tell you what pests are problems in your region, based on the climate and weather patterns.

Your tolerance for pests. For example, some people have zero tolerance for an occasional spider, whereas others don’t want to see a single one, says Gray.

The type of pest. Some pests must be treated ASAP because of their health and safety risks, such as cockroaches indoors or yellow jackets near the kids’ playset, says Benson.

The kind of home you live in. An apartment, townhome, or condo share common walls, and you have no control over what’s going on next door, so you should be extra-vigilant about pest control, says Benson.

The time of year. Fall tends to be the most active time for many pests. “That’s because they’re looking for a snug place to spend the winter, and it might be with you,” says Benson. Spring runs a close second when they start moving around again, looking for mates.

Your home’s history. If you have a perpetual problem with ants, for example, it’s smart to get ahead of the issue in late winter or early spring. Don’t wait until the population has exploded, says Gray.

How Often Should Pest Control Be Done?

Once you factor in all of these points, you can decide how often you need to do pest control. Generally, most professional pest control is done quarterly or annually, says Benson. For example, general pest control is done quarterly, while termite inspections may be done annually. However, in certain circumstances, you may need more frequent pest control, such as monthly treatments, if you live in a condo or have a serious infestation.

Finally, read your pest control agreement; most companies are on call, so if a problem pops up between visits, contact them right away. “You don’t have to just ride it out,” says Benson. “If you see something, don’t wait until they’re scheduled to come out in two months.” That’s especially important if you’re only contracted for annual visits because a lot can happen in between inspections.



How To Prevent Pests From Getting Indoors

These tips can make your home less welcoming for pests of all types, according to Benson and Gray:

Reduce thick mulch and vegetation near your home so there’s not easy access.

Remove wood piles against your foundation .

Keep screens and weather stripping in good repair. Caulk holes around plumbing and sewer lines.

Don’t leave pet food bowls out overnight, either indoors or out.

Keep garbage cans and recycling bins clean and away from your home’s entryways.

Store items that you’re keeping long-term, such as Christmas decorations, in plastic containers, not cardboard boxes.

Practice smart sanitation. Keep food in sealed containers. Wipe up all spills and crumbs as they occur. Clean up pet waste daily.

Get rid of clutter. Many pests hide in piles of cardboard, papers, and rags.

