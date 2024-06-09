Officials offer safety tips for paddle boarders as summer weather heats up

DENVER (KDVR) — With more and more people heading to Colorado’s lakes to escape the heat, officials are warning people to be careful, especially when paddle boarding.

The warnings come after rangers and the Westminster Fire Department were involved in a rescue involving more than a dozen individuals on Friday following a microburst on Standley Lake.

“We love to have people recreating out there, kayaking and paddle boarding. But there are just a few safety tips to keep in mind,” said Emily Peek, public information specialist for the Westminster Fire Department.

Saturday afternoon started off warm and sunny, similar to how Friday started, and it was a busy day at Sloan’s Lake in Denver.

“Love coming out on the lake and just enjoying a day, you know, floating around,” said Connor Dalbow, who had been out paddle boarding. “It’s been so hot the last couple of weeks so just trying to escape the heat.”

However, in a matter of minutes, dark clouds began making their way in and the wind started picking up.

“You got to watch the weather. That’s why we came off,” Dalbow said. “We saw the, you know, the rain clouds coming. The lightning, thunder.”

When in doubt, head back to shore

There were a few of several paddle boarders on the lake who immediately headed to shore once the weather changed. According to officials, this is a good example of what to do once you see a storm start to move in.

“We’re used to the afternoon storms in Colorado that sometimes show up in the forecast and sometimes don’t,” Peek said.

Checking the forecast and keeping an eye on the sky are a few safety tips. Peek said another one is to not only have your life jacket with you onboard your watercraft, which is a state regulation, but also to wear it.

“Even if you’re a strong swimmer you just never know what might knock you in the water,” Peek said.

All paddle boards should come equipped with an ankle strap, which Peek said you should have attached to yourself at all times.

“If you do fall off of it, you have a better chance of getting back to your board.”

If you are already out on the lake and you are unable to get to shore once a storm does come up, Peek recommends lowering your center of gravity so you are less likely to fall off or flip over with the waves.

“If you do fall off of your paddle board, trying to hold onto it to keep afloat is best,” Peek said. “If you don’t have your personal floatation device on, trying to grab that but again, that’s why we recommend actually wearing it while you’re out there.”

