Take an Official Look at the Air Jordan 5 "Lucky Green"

Collette Grimes
·1 min read
0

With 2024 on the horizon, Jordan Brand has it sights set on the future as it'll be celebrating its 35th anniversary next year.

The Air Jordan 5 is setting the tone for the future with a new "Lucky Green" colorway. Boasting a predominantly white base, the sneaker welcomes green and black accents throughout its design. The tongue tag utilizes a black backdrop for a green Jumpman, coordinating with a black iteration on the heel. Green makes another appearance on the inner lining, as well as the "23" on the lateral heel. Meanwhile, the sole blends all three colors together, featuring a grass-colored midsole with black detailing and a frosted translucent outsole.

Currently, Nike has not confirmed any details regarding the release of the Air Jordan 5 "Lucky Green." However, it is expected to make its debut during Jordan Brand's first preview of 2024, possibly hitting shelves on February 28 via Nike SNKRS and select retailers at a price of $200 USD.

