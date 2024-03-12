It’s Official: The First Porsche 911 Hybrid Is Coming This Summer

It’s almost here. Officially.

Porsche has confirmed once and for all that the first hybrid 911 will arrive this summer. The electrified variant will likely launch as part of a mid-generation refresh and is expected to go on sale before the end of the year.

The announcement, which has been rumored for years now, was tucked into the Porsche 2023 Annual and Sustainability Report, which was released on Tuesday. The German automaker wasn’t particularly forthcoming with details but did refer to the newest 911 as an “ultra-sporty hybrid,” said it is inspired by the company’s racing division, and revealed there will be more than one “derivative” available. It also reiterated, as it has since confirmed the vehicle was in development, that it will deliver the same experience and performance drivers have come to expect from the iconic nameplate over the last six decades.

Porsche revealed that multiple hybrid versions are on the way

“The high-performance hybrid seamlessly continues innovative development of the 911 drive,” Frank Moser, who oversees the 911 and 718 lines, said in a statement. “This benefits the driver whenever they’re accelerating. We therefore have a technology that will prepare us for future emission standards.”

We shouldn’t expect much more concrete info before the 911 hybrid makes its debut, but, fortunately, there’s been plenty of reporting over the years to give us a decent idea of what to expect. We know for sure that it won’t be a plug-in hybrid—unlike electrified models from Ferrari and McLaren—information that comes from no less than the marque’s CEO, Oliver Blume. It will also likely launch as part of the current 911’s upcoming mid-generation refresh, according to Autocar. The 992.2, as it has reportedly been codenamed, will feature a tweaked exterior, revamped interior, and, most importantly of all, an array of updated six-cylinder mills.

The electrified 911 will feature a modified twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter flat-six and a 400-volt hybrid system with an integrated starter-generator developed in conjunction with Rimac (Porsche owns a significant stake in the EV maker), according to Car and Driver. The setup’s electrical motor will be located on the front axle giving the car all-wheel drive. The initial version of the hybrid is expected to have an output of around 475 hp, with a more potent version expected to follow in the near future.

Porsche will finally pull the curtain back on the 911 hybrid this summer. The electrified sports car is one of four major launches expected from the marque before the end of the year, along with Taycan Turbo GT, a new Panamera, and the all-electric Macan.

