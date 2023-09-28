Ofcom investigates GB News after 7,300 complaints

Dan Wootton was suspended from GB News on Wednesday

Media regular Ofcom has launched an investigation into the Dan Wootton Tonight show on GB News after a sexism row sparked 7,300 complaints.

Laurence Fox drew condemnation after insulting journalist Ava Evans, asking what "self-respecting man" would "climb into bed" with her, during Tuesday's show.

Ofcom said it will probe the episode under rules on offence.

MailOnline also announced it terminated Wootton's contract as a columnist.

It comes a day after Wootton and Fox, some of GB News' most high profile presenters, were both suspended by the channel.

In a statement, Ofcom said it launched the investigation under rule 2.3 of the Broadcasting Code, in which broadcasters must ensure material which may cause offence is justified by the context.

Dame Melanie Dawes, Ofcom's chief executive, said: "Parliament sets objectives on how the broadcast sector should be regulated. We set and enforce rules to achieve these objectives.

"Contrary to some claims, these rules remain unchanged."

She said the rules were balanced to "protect audiences from offensive and harmful material" and "uphold the integrity" of current affairs programmes, whilst ensuring freedom of expression.

Dame Melanie added the decisions Ofcom takes after a programme has aired is "vital if we are to protect our vibrant media landscape".

Earlier, the publisher for the Mail Online announced it had sacked Wootton, who had previously written a column for the newspaper, "following events this week".

A DMG Media spokesperson said: "DMG Media can confirm that Dan Wootton's freelance column with MailOnline, which had already been paused, has now been terminated, along with his contract."

The sexism row started after Fox insulted PoliticsJOE political correspondent Ava Evans over her views on the idea of a minister for men, which she expressed during an appearance on BBC Politics Live.

Speaking on Dan Wootton Tonight on Tuesday, Fox said: "We're past the watershed so I can say this. Show me a single self-respecting man that would like to climb into bed with that woman...

"Who would want to shag that?"

Wootton could be seen smiling and laughing throughout Fox's remarks, before adding for "a touch of balance" that Evans had qualified her comments, and called her a "very beautiful woman".

GB News called the comments "totally unacceptable" and said it was a conducting an investigation.

Responding to the insult, Evans told the BBC she had since received threats online, including a message telling her to "watch her back".