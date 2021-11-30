The refurbished Oculus Quest 2 VR headset for $199 is the best gift of 2021

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Here's a rare opportunity to get the Oculus Quest 2 for $199. It's a refurbished 64GB model, but don't let that stop you. (Photo: Oculus)

Here's a hot take: The best game console you can buy isn't the perpetually-sold-out Nintendo Switch, Sony PS5 or Xbox. It's the Oculus Quest 2 VR headset. At $299 it's the same price as the Switch and considerably less than the Sony and Microsoft systems. But more than that, it affords a gaming experience like nothing else.

And now you have the chance to get it for even less: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Walmart has the refurbished Oculus Quest 2 (64GB) for $199. That's the lowest price I've seen and, to my thinking, a bargain too good to pass up.

Before I dive into what makes this thing so great, there are two key considerations to weigh. First, newer Oculus Quest 2 models (again, priced at $299) come with 128GB of storage, and there's no way to expand the 64GB included here. That's enough space for a goodly number of apps and games, but the time may come when you have to delete some to make room for new stuff.

Second, because this is a refurb, it's hard to say what condition the box, accessories and headset itself will be in. The good news is that the product listing indicates a one-year warranty, same as you get with a new Quest 2.

My guess is that the headset will be in pristine, like-new condition, but you can hedge your bets by picking up a silicone face cover pad, which installs over the face guard. It adds sweat protection as well, great if you end up using any of the Oculus fitness apps.

Some of my favorite gaming experiences — ever — have taken place on the Oculus Quest. One great example: Every traditional flight or air-combat simulator limits your view to whatever you can see on the monitor in front of you, but when you're wearing a Quest, you can turn your head and look all around. That makes the experience infinitely more realistic.

Meanwhile, ever wonder what it would be like to stand toe-to-toe with Darth Vader? Let me tell you: It's terrifying. But also exhilarating.

When I'm stressed and need a few moments of Zen, I can escape to dazzling, peaceful virtual landscapes in Brink Traveler. And for exercise, the Quest offers everything from boxing to rowing to rhythm games.

All this is to say that the Oculus Quest 2 is better than you can imagine and absolutely positively worth $199. It may be refurbished, but I still think it would make an incredible gift. And if you're gifting it to yourself, who cares if the box is a little mangled!

