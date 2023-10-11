October Prime Day Is Here, And Amazon’s Secret Outlet Is Full Of Marked-Down Fashion Must-Haves

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Save up to 71% on brands like Dolce Vita and Mud Pie

Southern Living / Jaclyn Mastropasqua

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days are in full swing and it comes at an ideal time to prep your fall wardrobe. Find must-have jackets or dresses for game day, apple picking, or other fall activities on Amazon’s secret overstock outlet, where brands like Tommy Hilfiger and DKNY are up to 71 percent off. Keep in mind that these steep discounts won’t last long, so it’s best to scoop up these fashion items while they’re available.

To make your shopping experience a breeze, we curated a list of products that we think you’ll love. It features pieces that will complement your existing wardrobe and make a statement this season. Scroll on to see top fashion deals and check out Amazon’s outlet.

Tommy Hilfiger Women's Shift Chiffon Long Sleeve Mock Neck Dress

Amazon

$73

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

$68

Buy on Amazon

You’ll find a variety of gorgeous dresses in Amazon’s outlet, and this olive green number is no exception. We love the keyhole cutout paired with the mock neck, which makes it a versatile option for the office, a holiday party, or drinks with friends.

Sam Edelman Sportswear Women's Codie High Rise Soft Wide Leg Pant

Amazon

$99

$61

Buy on Amazon

Wide-leg pants may be trending right now, but they’re also a must-have for any workwear closet. Pair these pleated pants with a blazer for business meetings or match it with a sweater vest for a casual, trendy look.

Mud Pie Women's Vivianne Midi Dress

Amazon

$68

$54

Buy on Amazon

We love the classic gingham print and tiered skirt on this dress. Although the colors lean a bit more on the summer side, pair it with a cute cardigan and boots to easily carry you through the early days of fall.

Dolce Vita Women's Pang Heeled Sandal

Amazon

$125

$50

Buy on Amazon

These braided heels fit well in a fall transitional wardrobe. The block heel offers plenty of support too, compared to skinnier heels. Wear them to a friend’s wedding or for a night out.

[Blank NYC] Womens Luxury Vegan Leather Pants

Amazon

$83

$73

Buy on Amazon

If you’ve had your eye on the leather leggings trend, now’s the time to take advantage of this discount. Whether you style them with a sweater, a blazer, or a blouse, these leggings can instantly elevate your outfit.

Donna Morgan Women's Long Sleeve V-Neck Midi Dress

Amazon

$168

$99

Buy on Amazon

Hello, polka dots! This midi dress combines a timeless V-neck silhouette with a statement pattern to make it a playful addition to any closet. Dress it up with heels and drop earrings or a pair of fashion sneakers for a relaxed look.

Pink Queen Sweater Set

Amazon

$43

$39

Buy on Amazon

Available in 13 colors, this sweater set is the definition of a cozy fall outfit. We love the contrast of the bell sleeves with the fitted, ribbed skirt that makes this duo comfortable and stylish.

Dolce Vita Women's Beema Mule

Amazon

$140

$84

Buy on Amazon

We’ve got your go-to office shoe right here. From flared jeans to dresses, there’s nothing these mules won’t pair with. The pointed toe is great to elongate your legs and the tapered wedge heel offers just the right amount of extra height.

BB Dakota Women's Emerson

Amazon

$99

$53

Buy on Amazon

Quilted jackets are on trend for this fall, and we love the lengthened hemline on this one. The olive green color is a great neutral tone that will make it an easy-to-wear option for years in your wardrobe.

Dockers Women's Relaxed Fit Long Sleeve Dress

Amazon

$50

$30

Buy on Amazon

A button-down shirt dress can be worn to almost any occasion, and we especially love the midi length on this option. Choose between green, navy, or khaki for an easy but put-together outfit.

NIA Women's Mila Skirt

Amazon

$88

$26

Buy on Amazon

This tiered skirt ups the ante with a side slit. Although the material is slightly more casual, add a few gold or silver accessories to easily turn this skirt into a date night look.



For more Southern Living news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Southern Living.