OCCOA seminars to educate on elder abuse, Medicare scams

GAYLORD — The Otsego County Commission on Aging is presenting educational seminars to help citizens avoid becoming a victim of elder abuse and scams that are currently prevalent.

The first seminar, Identifying and Preventing Elder Abuse, will feature Gaylord Police Chief Frank Claeys. Classes are scheduled from 1-3 p.m. on June 18 and again on Aug. 20. Participants will learn how to identify and prevent mental, physical and financial abuse, as well as how to safeguard their prescription drugs. Grant-funded medication lock boxes will be given away to participants at both seminars.

The second seminar, Medicare Scams: What you Need to Know, will feature commission on aging (OCCOA) Advocacy and Michigan Medicare Assistance Program (MMAP) Program Coordinator Jake Rossow. It is scheduled for 1-3 p.m. on July 16, and again on Sept. 17. Participants at this seminar will learn how to avoid phone, internet, text messaging and insurance scams.

All of the seminars are at the Otsego County Commission Aging in the Upper-Level Volunteer Open Space at 1165 Elkview Ave. in Gaylord. Seating at the seminars is limited and a sign-up is required. Call (989) 732-9977 to reserve a spot.

Contact Paul Welitzkin at pwelitzkin@gaylordheraldtimes.com.

