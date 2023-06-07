Learn what your engine dashboard light means with this smart $20 OBD scanner

What do you do when the 'Check Engine' light comes on in your car? A lot of people just ignore it; after all, that sensor is notorious for lighting up for no reason. On the other hand, it could indicate a problem, so you should probably head to the nearest auto parts store and use their OBD scanner. Or you can buy one for yourself, like this $20 pick from Motopower. It's on sale and a great buy, whether you need one for yourself or you're looking for a Father's Day gift.

What is an OBD scanner?

OBD stands for "on-board diagnostics." It connects to your car's computer system and can read the internal codes to diagnose problems. It can be something as simple as you not screwing the gas cap on correctly (which does throw up a code), or something as complicated as the engine thermostat failing. In other words, it's important to have, and buying one for yourself gives you more knowledge about your vehicle and the repairs it might need.

Why should you have one?

It pays to have an OBD scanner — sometimes literally. We all know the stories of unscrupulous mechanics, so it pays to know what kind of issue you're dealing with before dropping your car off for repair. The key is that you don't have to be a gearhead to make sense of what the OBD scanner tells you. The scanner also supports six languages, including German, Dutch and Spanish.

It's a great value all around, but don't just take our word for it — look at what other users have to say. With more than 18,000 perfect reviews, it's doing something right.

"I purchased this to save myself a time-consuming trip to my mechanic to find out why my check engine light was on, when my car was running just fine. Turns out, it was just the gas cap. I took the cap off and it wasn't dirty or damaged in any way, so I just gave a it a few more clicks when turning it to put it back on. Then, I cleared the code and so far, it has not come back," one driver said. "It's very handy to own this device. Super easy to use. No batteries required. Just plug it into the port that is normally under the steering wheel area, to the left. and then, turn the ignition key forward to get the device to communicate with your car. No need to turn the engine on."

"Worth every cent," said another user. "I bought this to help address an "engine code" on my 2016 Chrysler Town & Country van. It showed a "low voltage" message and I was able to purchase and install a new battery, thus saving a trip to my mechanic."

