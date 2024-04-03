"Oatzempic" Is TikTok's Latest Weight Loss Trend—Here's What a Dietitian Thinks

Here’s what to know about the new viral drink.

Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Weight loss trends have been circulating for decades, ranging from fad diets to medications. This includes Ozempic, a medication intended for those with diabetes to lower their blood sugar and may also aid in weight loss.

So when a trend titled “Oatzempic” started popping up and going viral on our TikTok feeds, we immediately raised our brows. Influencers left and right are trying out the oaty concoction, claiming that it can help you lose 40 pounds in 2 months. But is there any truth to this? Here’s what Oatzempic really is, the nutritional breakdown and what to keep in mind before trying it out.

What is Oatzempic?

The trendy beverage is easy to make: simply add 1 cup of water, ½ cup of uncooked rolled oats and juice squeezed from ½ of a lime into a blender. Blend until smooth, and the drink is ready to enjoy. We have yet to give it a taste test ourselves, but TikTok users are noting that it’s similar to a key lime flavor (our Key Lime Pie-Inspired Overnight Oats may be even more delicious, though).

So what are the pros and cons of drinking Oatzempic every day? We asked our senior news and nutrition editor Maria Laura Haddad-Garcia for the benefits and side effects of the 3-ingredient sip—and if it can actually help you lose weight.

Pros

First, there’s nothing wrong with the ingredients used in this drink—in fact, they’re healthy.

“The potential benefit of drinking blended oats, water and lime juice is helping you poop since oats are rich in a type of soluble fiber called beta-glucan,” Haddad-Garcia notes. “This type of fiber forms a gel-like substance, helping things move smoothly through your digestive tract. Additionally, it can help you feel fuller for longer since high-fiber foods, like oats, help slow down digestion.”

A high-fiber drink or breakfast (like these 5-minute fiber-packed breakfasts) to start your day can help you feel satisfied and will keep your bowels moving.

Cons

Those that are trying out this trend state to drink this once a day first thing in the morning and “fast” until noon, meaning that they’re drinking Oatzempic as a breakfast replacement. Haddad-Garcia says that while this drink is healthy, it shouldn’t replace your morning meal.

“This shouldn't be a meal replacement, given that it doesn't provide enough energy,” she explains, noting the calorie content. “Water has no calories, ½ cup of rolled oats provides around 150 calories, and the juice of ½ lime provides between 5-10 calories.” This means that the beverage is only roughly 160 calories, which isn’t enough for a satiating meal.

And while it’s safe to eat raw oats, uncooked oats may be harder to digest, especially if you have digestive issues. Haddad-Garcia suggests cooking your oats before consuming for this reason.

Can Oatzempic Help You Lose Weight?

The answer of if this trend really works for weight loss is a complicated one. Here’s what Haddad-Garcia has to say.

“This practice can help you lose weight, but not in a healthy way and can harm your body,” she says. “Weight loss from quick weight-loss remedies like this one usually comes from body water or muscle mass—which you shouldn't want to lose.”

So what is a healthy way to lose weight? Haddad-Garcia states that adopting healthy habits instead of restricting yourself is important. Her recommendations include doing regular exercise, prioritizing sleep and stress management, not cutting food groups and following a healthy eating pattern that incorporates your favorite foods. For more tips, check out this dietitian-approved advice on how to lose weight when you don’t know where to start.

The Bottom Line

Oatzempic has a trendy name and is overall healthy to try, but it’s not a magic drink that will help you reach your weight loss goals and maintain it in a healthy way. It’s important to remember that weight loss doesn’t always equate to improving your health. If you are looking to lose weight, eating enough fibrous foods, including movement into your routine and taking care of your body through sleep and stress management can help you meet your goals.

