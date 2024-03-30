Oasis Trailblazer 2024: Danette McBride opens doors in STEM field

Women’s History Month began as a grassroots effort by women in response to the invisibility of women’s accomplishments in the history books. Women organized locally and regionally to fill the gap by providing presentations in schools and organizing community programs to raise awareness.

This is the 15th year Oasis has organized an effort locally to make the invisible visible by acknowledging the trailblazing work of local women and girls.

Trailblazers get doors opened and then work to leave them open. For those reasons we are pleased to honor Danette McBride as a 2024 Trailblazer.

Danette McBride

McBride’s interest in engineering began when she was a young girl — she touched two wires together, blew a circuit, and set off an alarm and she was fascinated. As she got older, gender and racial disparities blocked her from the engineering tract.

She was pushed into an IB program and a writing curriculum by teaching staff but credits a male friend for encouraging her to study certain things so she’d be prepared for engineering school. She self-studied calculus, chemistry, and physics outside her full course load.

McBride is a proud graduate of Florida A&M University (go Rattlers!) where she graduated with her degree in electrical engineering. A true trailblazer, McBride was one of the first Black female engineers in Florida's Department of Management Service. In a male-dominated field, McBride has worked hard to ensure other women can enter. Today she is the Deputy Director of Infrastructure/IT Manager with the Department of Financial Services.

McBride was inspired by one of her mentors, Dr. Judy Mandrell, to empower the community through tutoring and McBride has now been doing that for 30 years. She founded a mentoring business called GoLive coaching to teach STEM courses for girls, encouraging them to consider engineering.

Written collaboratively by the team at The Oasis Center for Women & Girls. You can reach us via email at admin@theoasiscenter.net. To learn more about Oasis please visit www.theoasiscenter.net.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Oasis Trailblazer 2024: Danette McBride opened doors in STEM field