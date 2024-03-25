Oasis Trailblazer 2024: Adela Ghadimi is organizing for the future

Women’s History Month began as a grassroots effort by women in response to the invisibility of women’s accomplishments in the history books. Women organized locally and regionally to fill the gap by providing presentations in schools and organizing community programs to raise awareness.

This is the 15th year Oasis has organized an effort to make the invisible visible by celebrating the trailblazing work of local women and girls.

Adela Ghadimi is a first generation Iranian-Armenian American whose parents immigrated to ensure opportunity for their children. While pursuing her Ph.D. at Florida State, Ghadimi became active in the Graduate Assistants Labor Union, serving three terms as its first woman and woman of color stand-alone president.

She discovered a passion for labor union activism and advocated for over 3,000 graduate assistants on FSU’s campus.

Today Ghadimi is the organizing specialist and service unit director for United Faculty of Florida. She leads organizing strategies and efforts across the state for 25,000 faculty and 8,000 graduate assistants across 34 chapters to strengthen and preserve academic freedoms in Florida. In the 2022 midterms, Ghadimi’s statewide efforts to get out the vote saw participation rise from 61% to over 87%.

Adela Ghadimi

One of two Floridians chosen as an inaugural fellow for the Obama Foundation Leaders USA initiative, Ghadimi is also the only Floridian to serve on the national board of the New Leaders Council.

As chair of the Leon County Commission on the Status of Women and Girls, Ghadimi is able to share her knowledge base with a broad range of leaders. Later this month she will defend her dissertation in Public Administration and Policy, becoming Dr. Adela Ghademi. “We all have a voice that matters,” she encouraged, “and we need to start using it right away!”

