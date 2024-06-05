Oakland Zoo's Rescued Lion Cubs Share Off Their Tiny but Ferocious Growls

For wild animals orphaned during infancy, the odds are not in their favor. Mother Nature is red of tooth and claw, and animals have vital skills that must be learned from their parents if they ever hope to make it in the wild.

That’s why it’s amazing to hear the stories of the rescued lion cubs at the Oakland Zoo’s Rescue and Recovery Program in Norther California. Some of the cubs who have arrived at the facility through this program were on the verge of death, but you’d never know it to hear them growling and hissing like the rambunctious little beasts they are now.

For over a decade now, the Oakland Zoo has been taking part in a program called BACAT, or the Bay Area Cougar Action Team, where, alongside other area wildlife and rescue organizations, they’ve created an alliance to help rescue and rehabilitate orphaned native mountain lions, who are under extreme stress due to habitat loss, climate change, and human interference with their way of life. In this program, they’ve helped over twenty mountain lions, and pioneered groundbreaking medical treatments and social rehabilitation plans to give these creatures the best shot at a bright future.

Rose the Mountain Lion’s Story

Rose, one of the mountain lions seen in this video, was first discovered by hikers as an emaciated, starving five month old cub. Though not even nine pounds when she was initially rescued, vets estimated she should weigh more than 30 at her age. Due to her advancing starvation and weakness, Rose was actually treated with a blood transfusion from one of the zoo’s resident mountain lions, Silverado. Soon, she bounced back and grew into a rambunctious, curious cub.

And you can’t deny that growl!

It is the practice of the facility to try to “pair” single orphaned cubs together if possible, so they can have a companion, and soon Rose was bonded to another orphaned named Sage. When they were older and healthy, they were sent to live out the rest of their days at the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm Springs, CA.

Holly the Mountain Lion’s Story

Holly was in much better shape when she was found by a homeowner. After several days of observation to see if the cub’s mother would return, it was determined that she was abandoned and she was taken in by the rescue. Her “keepers described her as “a little shy but very spicy—not afraid to use her voice and show us how big and scary she is.”

Holly was partnered with another orphaned cub and together they pioneered a new rehabilitation program for orphaned cubs, where they even got access to adult mountain lions to learn some of their behaviors, before being moved to a permanent location, Big Bear Alpine Zoo in Southern California.

Willow the Mountain Lion’s Story

Willow and her sibling, Maple, were tracked down after their mother was struck and killed by a car and brought into the rescue. You can still see their spotted cub coats and observe them, either by visiting the California Trail section of the Oakland Zoo or its charming, live Cub Cam.

