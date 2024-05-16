NYS Largest Inflatable Theme Park invites WNY to jump in on the fun

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–If you’re driving near Front Park from now until Sunday, you might notice a large inflatable standing ground.

“Jump Fest is all about the experience, a large inflatable park. We have over 300 people that can fit in this thing, imagine having 300 of your friends and community all having fun at one time.” said Pharaoh Paige, the Event Coordinator of Jump Air.

They say they have New York State’s largest inflatable theme park, and you can be any age to come and bounce around.

“Jump Fest is for all ages, from toddlers, to adults, there’s different times, so you have that adult only time, you have a live DJ, it’s pretty fun for adults to be a kid again at that moment,” said Paige.

Pharaoh Paige, who is from Buffalo, says this has been a year long process to create and that it feels amazing to bring this idea to his hometown.

“One thing about Buffalo is that it’s a white canvas; you can paint a plethora of things we can do here and this is something new and innovated that’s here to stay and we love it.” said Paige.

If you would like to find out more information and purchase tickets, you can visit their website here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to News 4 Buffalo.