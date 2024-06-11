How NY's Empire Pass can save you money

Do you plan to visit New York's state parks often this summer? If so, it's probably a good idea to get an Empire Pass.

With the Empire Pass, you won't have to pay the parking fee for each visit to most state parks and some facilities operated by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. You'll also be able to share it with others who live in your household and it's not assigned to a specific vehicle.

For example, parking at Hamlin Beach State Park, which is located about 30 minutes outside of the city of Rochester, costs $9 every time you visit. If you were to purchase a one-season Empire Pass, you'd only have to visit the state park nine times for the year to make up for the cost of the pass. And there's over 100 other eligible locations throughout the state to choose from.

Here's how much the pass costs and where you'll be able to use it throughout the state.

Types and cost of passes

Niagara Falls State Park is one of over 100 Empire Pass-eligible state parks throughout New York.

New York state offers four different kinds of Empire Passes, which are of varying lengths and prices. Here are the offerings:

2024 season pass: $80; good through Dec. 31, 2024

3-season pass: $205; good through Dec. 31, 2026

5-season pass: $320; good through Dec. 31, 2028

Lifetime pass: $750; never expires

If you lose your pass or if it's stolen, damaged or destroyed, you can replace it for a $17 fee, as long as you have verification of the original pass purchase, a completed Empire Pass Replacement Request form or a damaged or destroyed pass with a visible pass number.

How to buy a pass

New Yorkers can purchase digital or physical passes, which are sold online at shop.parks.ny.gov. If you order a physical card online, it may take 7-10 business days to receive it.

Physical passes can also be bought in-person at some New York state parks (only the current season's pass) or by mail. Multi-season passes can only be purchased online, by mail or phone.

If you choose to purchase your pass through the mail, you'll need to fill out an application at parks.ny.gov and send it to:

Empire Pass, New York State Parks, Albany, NY 12238

Water safety: Social media campaign targets harmful algal blooms in Canandaigua Lake

How to renew a pass

If you're not sure when your current pass expires, you can check when you'll need to renew it by visiting shop.parks.ny.gov.

Those with digital passes will have theirs reactivated within 24-48 hours after renewal and receive either a $10 or $5 discount depending on when you renew your pass.

What else should you know about the Empire Pass?

When you purchase an Empire Pass, the proceeds go to the state parks. Here's some additional information to keep in mind when using the pass.

If you purchase a physical pass, temporary passes aren't available and you can't use your confirmation email for entry into the park. You must wait to receive the physical pass to use it.

The pass can only be used for one vehicle's — motorcycles included — entrance fee at a time. It can't be used for other vehicles entering the park with that vehicle or shortly after that vehicle has entered.

Empire Passes do not guarantee vehicle entry into the parks when special events are taking place and parking is available on a first-come, first-serve basis. They do not allow for early entry prior to park hours and exclude camping, overnight parking, golf, museum or historic site admission and other special activity fees.

Summer safety tips: What to be aware of for swimming, grilling, boating in NY

Where can you use the pass in NY?

Several popular state parks throughout New York are Empire Pass-eligible. Here are some examples of Rochester-area and Hudson Valley locations where you can use your pass.

Western NY

Rochester

Finger Lakes

Central NY

Hudson Valley

Catskills

Adirondacks

Other eligible state parks can be found by visiting parks.ny.gov and a list of New York State Department of Environmental Conservation locations can be found at dec.ny.gov.

Emily Barnes is the New York State Team consumer advocate reporter for the USA TODAY Network. Contact Barnes at ebarnes@gannett.com or on Twitter @byemilybarnes.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: How NY's Empire Pass can save you money