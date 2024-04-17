NYPA to host 'Earth Rocks' in North Blenheim

Apr. 17—The New York Power Authority will host its "Earth Rocks" event, a free community celebration of Earth Day composed of family-friendly activities at the visitors center for the Blenheim-Gilboa Pumped Storage Power Project from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 20.

According to a NYPA news release, activities and offerings include free pollinator seeds and tree saplings, arts and crafts, interactive fossil games, a plant-filled biodome and a nature-based scavenger hunt with prizes. Schoharie County Eagle Trail Ambassador Bill Combs will hold nature and wildlife information sessions.

The Blenheim-Gilboa visitors center is housed in a restored 19th-century dairy barn and is part of the Lansing Manor complex. The center features interactive exhibits on such subjects as the basics of electricity, uses of electricity, and the operation of the Blenheim-Gilboa Power Project. The visitors center is open daily for tours between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The visitors center is on state Route 30, 17 miles south of Middleburgh, five miles north of Grand Gorge, and about one hour from Albany.

Admission to the visitors center and Lansing Manor is always free. School groups and community organizations are welcome. For further information and a complete calendar of events, call 1-800-724-0309 or visit www.nypa.gov.