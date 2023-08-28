‘NYFW: The Shows’ Rolls Out Programming and Events

While many are making the most of the waning days of summer, IMG has rolled out the agenda for New York Fashion Week: The Shows.

As the official organizer and operator of the main event — NYFW — IMG will launch NYFW: The Shows on Sept. 8 and wind it down on Sept. 13. The ancillary live event at Spring Studios is meant to be hand-in-hand with the official NYFW schedule that is released by the Council of Fashion Designers of America in partnership with IMG. NYFW: The Shows is produced by IMG Focus.

NYFW: The Talks will be back again starting on Sept. 10 with the UPS-presented “Black Excellence in Fashion: Championing Representation and Entrepreneurship.” Proenza Schouler’s Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez will be among the panelists later that day discussing “From Destinations to Design: Travel’s Influence on Fashion, presented by Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts.”

Stephen Burrows, Donna Karan, Alva Chinn and Pat Cleveland will headline the “Battle of Versailles 50: The Making of Fashion History presented by Anne Klein,” one that will detail the fashion showdown between American and European designers that was dubbed “the Battle of Versailles” by WWD’s late publisher and editorial director John B. Fairchild. The historic event’s impact on society, racial awareness and American ingenuity will be discussed in a talk moderated by Jasmine Tookes, an ambassador from Anne Klein; the late designer was among the participants. Tookes was photographed on the streets of New York City by Tom Schirmacher for the brand’s fall campaign.

Jasmine Tookes in the fall Anne Klein campaign.

On Sept. 12, directors Roger Ross Williams and Larissa Bills will chat about “The Super Models on Apple TV+” with some yet-to-revealed guests. Attendees will get a glimpse of the new four-part Apple TV+ documentary series, which spotlights the careers of Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington.

Through IMG’s premium experience provider On Location, consumers can again buy tickets for access to exclusive moments that only take place at select NYFW shows including Christian Siriano, Private Policy, Cucculelli Shaheen, Sergio Hudson, Tiffany Brown Designs, Cavanagh Baker, Bach Mai, Libertine, Bibhu Mohapatra and The Blonds. On Location has partnered with 25-plus designers this season, more than triple the number that participated two years ago, according to an IMG spokesperson. “Prices fluctuate each season and range pending the package offering from $750 to $75,000,” she said.

For example, the Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet VIP experience starts at $1,805 for access to the Sept. 9 presentation and a VIP gift. More costly is the Proenza Schouler VIP Front Row experience, which starts at $11,290 and includes a front-row seat at that Sept. 9 show, a meet-and-greet, and a $1,000 shopping credit.

Aside from being introduced to potential new clients, designers receive a percentage of the ticket sales.

One publicist, whose client is part of the roster, said participation is financially driven, with designers getting about 50 percent of the ticket sales. “We do it and hope it happens, but it hasn’t really been fruitful in the past,” he said. “It doesn’t cost anything [for designers to participate].”

Asked if designers get 50 percent of the ticket and package sales, the IMG spokesperson said, “We aren’t able to disclose the business terms as they are confidential.”

In partnership with IMG, Rodarte representatives will photograph friends of the label on the streets of New York wearing spring 2024 pieces. The shoot will be used to create live content on Sept. 8 and the images will debut on Sept. 13 as part of NYFW: The Shows.

This year’s Black Beauty Roster Excellence luncheon will be held on Sept. 8 at Spring Place. NYFW: The Shows will also be teaming up with Black Beauty Roster for the #TrendsAtNYFW series on Instagram. On another front, the Black in Fashion Council Discovery Showrooms presented by Rakuten will be back again for a seventh season. UPS returns, too, with “Big Motion,” a fashion show featuring designs by HBCU alumni — Undra Celeste New York, Chelsea Grays and The Brand Label.

Diners can also get in on the action. Hav & Mar, Temple Court at the Beekman and Jac’s on Bond are among the 12 restaurants taking part in the debut of NYFW: The Menu. During NYFW, exclusive items will be offered in those restaurants.

The official schedule for the upcoming edition of NYFW: The Shows can be found at NYFW.com/schedule.

