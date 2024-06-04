NYC has two of the most beautiful streets in the world, Traveler says

NEW YORK CITY (PIX11) — Two New York City streets made the cut in Traveler magazine’s list of the 71 most beautiful streets in the world.

The cobblestone street at the intersection of Washington Street and Water Street in Brooklyn’s DUMBO was one of the selected streets. The street features stunning views of the Manhattan Bridge, the longest bridge connecting Brooklyn and Manhattan.

Central Park West, spanning from West 110th Street to West 60th Street, also made the list. The street offers scenic park views with the backdrop of iconic architectural styles, including neo-renaissance, art deco, and neoclassical, according to Traveler.

Christine Lazzara, a licensed tour guide with “Just Ask Christine,” told PIX11 News that Central Park West is on her list of top streets.

“It’s a very classic, classic skyline picture. It’s a whole entire stretch of gorgeous architecture from mostly the early 1900s, some 1800s,” Lazzara said.

Mike Mishkin, the owner of the I Love The Upper West Side website, can understand why Central Park West would be picked by an international magazine, but he feels the most beautiful block on the Upper West Side is West 78th Street between Amsterdam and Columbus Avenues.

“That particular street has a wide variety of different-colored townhouses, and it’s got a cherry tree at the end of it,” Mishkin said.

You can see beauty is in the eye of the beholder.

Central Park West is also part of Macy’s annual Thanksgiving Day Parade route.

