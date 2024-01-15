NYC Restaurant Week offers deals at more than 600 restaurants

Winter means restaurant deals.

Along with dining discounts in Westchester (White Plains currently has a month of prix fixed pricing, with Yonkers featuring two weeks of February promotions), New York City has its own savings in place for all five boroughs.

The House of the Red Pearl at The Tin Building at South Street Seaport is an Asian speakeasy located amidst the 54,000-square-foot-culinary marketplace. It's one of more than 600 NYC restaurants participating in NYC Restaurant Week.

NYC Winter Outing 2024, presented by Mastercard, runs from Jan. 16 through Feb. 4, and features savings on experiences including prix-fixe NYC Restaurant Week menus at over 600 restaurants.

There are also two-for-one tickets to 23 Broadway shows as well as similar deals for more than 60 museums, attractions, tours and performing arts.

But for foodies, the highlight is the prix-fixe, two-course lunches and three-course dinners for $30, $45 and $60, which can be sorted by filters including “Location,” “Cuisine,” “Weeks Participating,” “Meal Types,” and “Accessibility." Details at nyctourism.com/restaurantweek or at nyctourism.com/winterouting.

Know of another restaurant promotion?

Email JRMuchnick@gannett.com.

