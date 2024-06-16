NYC dads enjoy pickleball in Central Park for Father’s Day

Editor’s Note: The video above originally aired on April 7, 2023

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – The pickleball craze is alive and well in New York City – and on Father’s Day, plenty of dads hit the court with their kids.

Ben Sirota and his daughter spent Sunday morning at the City Pickle courts at Wollman Rink.

“It’s the best, all I want is to be with my kids great friends,” Sirota said.

His daughter, Teddy got really into the game at camp last summer.

“I like it because it’s like easier than tennis but harder than ping pong,” Teddy said.

Fred Cibelli, who was also there playing with his 11-year-old son Easton Cibelli, started off the day with a surprise.

“Actually for his present this morning, we got him a pickleball set, and just came here to play and have fun,” Easton Cibelli said.

It was a gift that went over quite well, according to Fred Cibelli.

“I love that I can be outside and then play a sport with our little guy and our best friends over here,” Fred Cibelli said. “So we really enjoy something we can share.”

Wollman Rink attracted more than just father-kid duos Sunday. During her family vacation to the city, Ali Wayman snuck in her court time with her mom.

“My brother and dad are off doing baseball games, so we’re separated, but we’ll be together for dinner,” Wayman said.

The courts at Wollman Rink are open seven days a week through the fall. Make reservations online at City Pickle’s website.

