NYC couple finds $100K in safe while ‘magnet fishing’ in Queens

A New York City couple found $100,000 in a safe at the bottom of a pond in Queens while “magnet fishing.”

James Kane and Barbie Agostini were searching in Flushing Meadows Corona Park when they made the stunning discovery, New York 1 reported.

Kane said they had previously found many old safes, but they were usually empty or full of plastic bags. Agostini was stunned to see the cash.

“Once I seen the actual dollars…and the security ribbons, I lost it,” she told NY1.

Kane and Agostini have a YouTube channel where they chronicle their work as “magnet fishers,” using metal detectors to find various items in bodies of water.

But their Friday find in Queens was their biggest jackpot yet, according to Kane.

“I said ‘Babe, this is not possible. Holy “some profanity”‘ … and we pulled it out and it was like two stacks of freaking hundreds,” he told NY1. “Big stacks.”

Kane and Agostini said they went to the NYPD with the find, curious if the safe belonged to anyone or if it was involved in a crime in some way. But the cops couldn’t connect it to any cases or people and have not yet commented publicly.

“I guess the finders keepers rule has worked for us,” Kane told NY1.

The physical bills suffered serious damage in the water, NY1 reported. Kane described them as “soaking wet” and “pretty much destroyed.”

Kane and Agostini said they started magnet fishing during the COVID-19 pandemic because they were bored. Some of their other finds include World War II grenades, guns from the 1800s and a purse holding foreign coins.