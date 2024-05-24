NY state parks celebrate 100 years in 2024: Photos of Chimney Bluffs through history

New York State commemorates the 100th anniversary of the founding of its parks and sites systems this year. As state parks and historical site celebrates with activities and a Centennial Challenge that includes promotional giveaways, we highlight a park in our area.

Chimney Bluffs State Park in Wolcott, Wayne County, was a popular destination for years before it officially became a state park. The bluffs rose abut 130 feet above lake level and extended half a mile, according to a 1961 Democrat and Chronicle story. It was a destination for swimming, hiking or eating at The Chimneys, a restaurant in the 1950s that was located next to the bluffs.

According to a 1989 Democrat and Chronicle story, the state purchased the land in 1963 to create a state park. The plan for development floundered for decades until 1999 when it became part of the state park and site system.

The best time to view Chimney Bluffs from the ground is during warmer weather. In the winter, between the ice and the thick soil from erosion, the shoreline is impassable.

Today the park offers several hiking trails, picnic areas and parking.

With temperatures in the mid-80s on May 24, 2024, some people wade into Lake Ontario at Chimney Bluffs State Park.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Chimney Bluffs State Park photos: Look through history