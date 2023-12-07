What Is Nutritional Yeast?

Medically reviewed by Roxana Ehsani, RD

Nutritional yeast is grown to be a food product and inactivated (killed) in processing. Its scientific formulation is Saccharomyces cerevisiae, and it is similar to the strains of this yeast used for baking bread and brewing beer. Nutritional yeast is also known as savory yeast or nooch.

Loaded with B vitamins, proteins, and other vitamins and minerals, nutritional yeast can fit into any diet. Some people will use nutritional yeast as a condiment because of its nutty, cheesy flavor and add it to their popcorn, pasta, and other favorite foods.

It is often used in vegan dishes to add flavor and as a thickener for dressings and sauces. You might find nutritional yeast in various recipes, including vegan mac and cheese, vegan burritos, palak tofu waffles, and pesto spaghetti squash.

This article will cover uses, benefits, and meal ideas for nutritional yeast.

Nutritional Yeast Fast Facts

Nutritional yeast is a seasoning that can be used in various dishes. It is yellow in color and available as flakes, granules, or a powder. It contains various nutrients, including folate, fiber, and vitamin B12.

Nutritional yeast can fit into any diet. It is naturally low in sodium, and is fat-free, sugar-free, and gluten-free. It is also an excellent vegan option. Nutritional yeast contains around 20 calories per 5 gram (g) serving.

Saccharomyces cerevisiae is grown over several days using a sugar-rich substance like molasses to produce nutritional yeast. It is then inactivated using heat and harvested, washed, and dried. It can be packaged and sold once it has gone through this process.

There are two varieties of nutritional yeast—fortified and unfortified. Both are available in a flaky powder or granules and are found in most grocery stores. The differences in the varieties are:

Fortified : This type of nutritional yeast is the most common and contains synthetic vitamins added during manufacturing.

Unfortified: This nutritional yeast type only contains vitamins and minerals produced by growing yeast cells.

Taste

Nutritional yeast contains flavorings added during production. The type of flavoring will depend on its production. Such flavors include meaty, kokumi (rich tasting), umami (meaty or savory), and salty.

Nutritional yeast is also sometimes described as having a cheesy, nutty flavor because it has a similar flavor to cheese—umami, salty, rich, and fermented. But it does not quite taste like cheese, nor does it have the same texture.

Uses

Nutritional yeast is an excellent source of complete proteins like animal products. A complete protein contains all nine of the essential amino acids (building blocks of protein) the human body needs.

Complete proteins help with tissue repair, muscle growth, and nutrient absorption. They are found in animal protein sources like meat, eggs, and milk and nonmeat sources like soy and quinoa.

Nutritional yeast is also packed with vitamins and minerals. It is popular among people who eat a vegan or vegetarian diet and those looking to cut back on meat consumption.









Nutritional Yeast vs. Candida

Nutritional yeast is of the edible species S. cerevisiae. As it is killed and inactivated in processing, it cannot cause an infection. Live strains of S. cerevisiae (used in baking, brewing, and probiotics) are rarely associated with causing a fungal infection and usually only occur in people who have significant health problems like critical illness.

Some other types of yeast, such as Candida albicans, are commonly associated with fungal infections such as vaginal yeast infections and oral thrush. Candida lives in small amounts on the skin and in other body areas. It is usually harmless, but if the environment is just right, it can grow out of control, and that overgrowth can lead to infection.









Benefits of Swapping Dairy for Nutritional Yeast

Nutritional yeast is a high-quality plant protein containing all nine amino acids you need from food. B vitamins found in fortified nutritional yeast include thiamine (B1), riboflavin (B2), niacin (B3), B6, and B12. Trace minerals found in nutritional yeast include phosphorus, magnesium, and zinc. All these vitamins and minerals offer many different health benefits.

Rich in Vitamin B12

Getting enough B12 is a nutritional concern for people who eat a diet that does not include animal products. You need B12 to keep your brain and blood cells healthy and prevent anemia (a deficiency of healthy red blood cells). One serving of fortified nutritional yeast is enough to get the required daily value of vitamin B12 and avoid B12 deficiency.

The recommended daily amount of vitamin B12 for most healthy adults is 2.4 micrograms (mcg). Increasing B12 might also reduce fatigue, and nutritional yeast might help the body maintain consistent energy levels because of its high B12 content.



Anti-Inflammatory and Antibacterial Benefits

Research shows that S. cerevisiae can support a healthy immune system and reduce inflammation. Nutritional yeast also has antimicrobial and antibacterial properties. It might be a promising therapy for Candida infections, such as thrush and yeast infections.



Improved Skin, Nail, and Hair Health

Nutritional yeast provides many B vitamins. These can benefit your skin, nail, and hair health. Nutritional yeast also contains niacin (vitamin B3), which can be used to treat acne and other skin conditions.



May Help Control Blood Sugar

If you are trying to control your blood sugar, nutritional yeast might help. A small study reported in 2013 and published in the International Journal of Preventive Medicine looked at how brewer’s yeast affected blood sugar. Brewer’s yeast and nutritional yeast are both forms of Saccharomyces cerevisiae.

In this study, participants were given six 300 milligram (mg) supplements of brewer’s yeast per day. After 12 weeks, the study participants saw significant reductions in long-term blood glucose (A1c) and improvements in insulin sensitivity (how well your cells respond to the hormone insulin, which helps regulate blood sugar). However, larger and more current studies are needed to confirm this benefit.

Improves Irritable Bowel Syndrome Symptoms

Nutritional yeast may improve symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), a common disorder of the stomach and intestines that causes abdominal pain, bloating, and bowel changes. A 2017 World Journal of Gastroenterology meta-analysis reviewed studies on the effect of S. cerevisiae supplements on gastrointestinal (GI) symptoms in 579 people with IBS.

Here, the report’s authors noted significant decreases in abdominal pain, discomfort, and bloating for those taking 500 mg daily for eight weeks. They further noted that nutritional yeast might be a promising treatment for IBS. Even so, there are different sources suggesting that nutritional yeast should be used carefully and in moderation by people with IBS.

Promotes Heart Health

Nutritional yeast is a low-sodium, heart-healthy seasoning option that can add flavor to any dish. This is because it contains beta-glucan and potassium.

Beta-glucan is a natural component found in the cell walls of bacteria, fungi, yeast, and oat and barley foods. Higher intakes of beta-glucan could mean improved heart health, such as increasing good cholesterol and reducing bad cholesterol.

Additional benefits of beta-glucan include:

Immune system support

Improved gut health

Decreased inflammation

Regulated blood sugar

Reduced obesity risk

Fortified nutritional yeast also contains potassium. According to the National Institutes of Health, increasing potassium intake can reduce your risk for heart disease, including high blood pressure, heart disease, and stroke.

Nutrition Facts: Few Shakes of Nutritional Yeast

No consensus exists regarding how much nutritional yeast a person can eat daily. But eating even a 5 g serving per day can benefit you. However, you may want to start with 1 tablespoon of nutritional yeast per day. You can increase that amount if you do not have any reaction.

According to the Department of Agriculture, a 5-gram serving of nutritional yeast contains:

Calories: 20

Protein: 3 g

Fiber: 1 g or 4% of the Daily Value (DV)

Iron: 0.3.g or 2% DV

Potassium: 110mg or 2% DV

Riboflavin (vitamin B2): 3.2 mg or 246% DV

Niacin (vitamin B3): 17.5 mg or 109% DV

Vitamin B6: 3.6 mg or 212% DV

Folic acid (vitamin B9): 235 micrograms (mcg)

Vitamin B12: 7.5 mcg or 313% DV

Nutritional yeast is also available in supplement form. But you may just consider adding a few shakes of the power flakes to your favorite dish to enjoy and get the most out of its benefits.



Meal and Snack Inspiration

You can easily find nutritional yeast at your local grocery store. You can add it to a favorite recipe or as a seasoning to your favorite snack.

Some fun ways to add nutritional yeast to meals and snacks are:

As a seasoning in pasta or a salad

On your popcorn

In a smoothie

To thicken your favorite sauces

As a vegan alternative to cheese sauce

To add an umami flavoring in soups and stews

As a dough relaxer when making homemade noodles

As a thickener to mashed potatoes or mashed cauliflower

To add additional taste to scrambled eggs

Sprinkled on pasta as an alternative to Parmesan cheese

Should Anyone Not Eat Nutritional Yeast?

Nutritional yeast is inactive, making it unlikely to cause adverse effects. However, if you have IBS or migraine, yeast might be a trigger for you.

Be mindful of the amount you consume because too much yeast can cause digestive troubles or worsen symptoms of underlying digestive conditions like inflammatory bowel disease.

If you take any medication to treat a health condition, check with your healthcare provider about potential adverse reactions between your medications and nutritional yeast. Negative effects are rare but may occur if nutritional yeast is consumed in large amounts.

Summary

Nutritional yeast is a type of deactivated yeast. It is generally available as flakes, granules, or a powder. It is also available as a supplement. It has a cheesy flavor and can be used as a vegan cheese substitute. It can be added to various recipes.

Because it is an excellent source of vitamins, minerals, and complete proteins, it is popular with vegans, vegetarians, and people who want to reduce their meat intake. It is low in calories, fat-free, sugar-free, and gluten-free.

Some benefits include its anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, and antibacterial properties, an improved immune system, management of blood sugar, and improvements in heart health.

The benefits of nutritional yeast outweigh the side effects, although it is not for everyone. It should be used with caution by people with gastrointestinal conditions and migraines.

