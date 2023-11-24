Nutmeg Helps Spinach Flavor Pop When Making Savory Crespelles

Nutmeg is most famous for being a topping for eggnog and as a popular baking spice in America. However, if you only think of nutmeg as a baking spice, you're missing out on its unique ability to amplify flavors in your savory dishes. Nutmeg is the key to bringing out the individual flavors in the Tuscan Spinach and Ricotta Crespelle recipe by Tasting Table recipe developer Jessica Morone.

"Nutmeg is normally in more creamy kinds of Italian sauces, but it is such a versatile spice that it goes great in sweet or savory dishes," Morone explained. "In this, it really highlights the flavor of the spinach."

The nutmeg isn't a prominent flavor in the dish, you can almost think of it the same way that salt is used in baking. In Morone's dish, the woody flavor of nutmeg helps to bring out the earthiness of the spinach and cut through some of the richness of the dish. Nutmeg even makes an appearance in several different cuisines from French to Italian, even Jamaican cuisine. A pinch of nutmeg can create more depth in your dishes and take your food to the next level.

Read more: 30 Healthy Snack Ideas That Won't Ruin Your Diet

Other Dishes To Use Nutmeg In

fork on crespelle - Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Nutmeg is often included in creamy sauces, including one of the five mother sauces, béchamel. Nutmeg is an important part of bringing flavor to the otherwise plain sauce, it brings a hint of spiced flavor that makes it taste more comforting and complex. You can also add a pinch of nutmeg to creamy dishes like mashed potatoes or macaroni and cheese, which breaks up monotonous flavor profiles and offers a little more depth to your dishes.

Nutmeg is an important part of different spice blends as well. You'll often find nutmeg in jerk chicken recipes since it brings a hint of sweetness to balance out the heat and acid present in the dish. Consider also using nutmeg in your next barbeque spice rub, the earthiness will pair well with any smoky flavors from your meat and the warm spice is a great pairing with your favorite sauce. When you begin to treat nutmeg as a flavor amplifier, you unlock a new realm of cooking possibilities.

Read the original article on Tasting Table.