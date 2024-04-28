Nurturing communities: The Master Gardener Volunteer Program

As we celebrate National Volunteer Week, it’s the perfect time to shine a light on the invaluable contributions volunteers make to our communities. Among these dedicated individuals are Florida Master Gardener Volunteers, who play a vital role in promoting sustainable gardening practices, environmental education and community enrichment.

What is the Florida Master Gardener Volunteer Program?: A volunteer-driven initiative that benefits UF/IFAS Extension and the residents of Florida. These passionate volunteers combine their love for gardening and plants with a desire to give back to their communities. With training provided by UF/IFAS Extension faculty, Master Gardener Volunteers become active leaders in their communities, sharing their expertise in gardening, landscaping and environmental topics.

Learning as a Master Gardener Volunteer: Volunteers receive comprehensive plant training, completing more than 60 hours of instruction covering various aspects of plant care, soil health, water conservation and more. Continued education opportunities keep volunteers up to date with the latest gardening information through engaging presentations, field trips and training activities. This commitment to ongoing learning ensures that Master Gardener Volunteers remain well-informed and equipped to serve their communities effectively.

Make a community impact as a Master Gardener Volunteer: Master Gardeners are multifaceted volunteers who serve as educators, advocates and stewards of the environment, making a profound impact through various activities:

Providing research-based gardening guidance through our Help Desk, assisting gardeners with plant-health issues and sustainable practices.

Creating informative materials for local events and publications, empowering others with knowledge to make informed decisions in their gardens.

Engaging the public through presentations, tours and demonstrations to educate both adults and youths about sustainable gardening techniques and instilling environmental stewardship in the next generation.

Supporting community and school gardens to share their passion for growing plants and creating Florida-friendly landscapes.

Growing plants for our annual plant sale to support our programs and community initiatives.

Volunteering as a Master Gardener is not just about giving back to the community; it’s about personal growth, lifelong learning and being part of a community that shares your passion. Embark on your Master Gardener Volunteer journey and sign up at bit.ly/MasterGardenerInterest.

To learn more about the Master Gardener Volunteer program and to shop for a variety of native and Florida-Friendly plants, come to our annual Plant Sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Alachua County Ag Arena and Equestrian Center Auditorium, located at 23100 W. Newberry Road in Newberry. For gardening questions, reach out to the UF/IFAS Extension Alachua County’s office to speak with a Master Gardener Volunteer at 955-2402 or mag@alachuacounty.us.

— Dr. Cynthia Nazario-Leary is the Environmental & Community Horticulture Extension Agent for UF/IFAS Extension Alachua County. Contact her at cnazarioleary@ufl.edu or 955-2402.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Nurturing communities: The Master Gardener Volunteer Program