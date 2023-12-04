NSCA Releases New Financial Analysis of the Industry

NSCA released its updated Financial Analysis of the Industry report for 2023, providing information that systems integrators can use to benchmark and compare their expenses, profits, sales, and other data against industry peers of similar size and business focus.

The latest Financial Analysis of the Industry report details the industry’s performance based on data collected from more than 100 integration firms that participated in the 2023 Financial Analysis of the Industry survey this year (formerly known as the Cost of Doing Business survey). The survey collected data from each respondent’s last financial report completed prior to March 2023 to allow for data comparisons and survey-to-survey trending. Some modifications were made to ensure that the survey content reflects evolving industry conditions, including the addition of questions about remote workforces and project review.

[Top Integrators 2023: Top Growth Markets]

New data from the 2023 NSCA financials report.

NSCA worked with ESG Professional Accountants, an independent research firm, to preserve confidentiality while developing this report.

The information presented in the new Financial Analysis of the Industry provides an in-depth look at integrator operations and dynamics; it also helps NSCA members better understand the financial health of their companies and their firm’s performance compared to others. In addition, the report includes a summary of the biggest challenges integrators anticipate in future years, including recruiting and supply chain issues.

[Top Integrators 2023: Challenges for 2024]

“Every financial or strategic leader in the industry should download and spend time going over this report,” said Tom LeBlanc, NSCA executive director. “It’s full of valuable metrics that will help integrators assess everything from backlog and customer dynamics to average sales per salesperson and operating expenses.”

The Financial Analysis of the Industry is free for NSCA members to download. The report can also be purchased by non-members.