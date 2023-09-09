Now's The Perfect Time To Add A Wrinkle Cream To Your Skincare Routine



It's a fact of life: Skin begins to sag as we get older, and that's totally okay. Even if society makes you think wrinkles are unsightly, there is such a thing as aging gracefully. But if you are inclined to smooth out some of those fines lines (I get it!), you may want to consider adding a wrinkle cream into your skincare routine. Let me explain why.

"Your skin naturally loses collagen and elastin as you age, making treatments and products that help boost the production of collagen and elastin important in an anti-aging skincare routine," says Nazanin Saedi, department co-chair of the Laser and Aesthetics Surgery Center at Dermatology Associates of Plymouth Meeting.

This happens for two main reasons, the natural aging process and unprotected sun exposure, which is why choosing a good sunscreen for the face and body is super important. "UV exposure from the sun speeds up the aging process by breaking down collagen and elastin, and it can cause pigmentation (such as sun spots and melasma)," Dr. Saedi explains.

When it comes to the best wrinkle creams, they'll likely be formulated with active ingredients, like retinol and antioxidants, that can spur the skin to build more collagen, while getting rid of dead skin cells and producing new ones (more on that later!). One thing to keep in mind when using a wrinkle cream, though, is that its effects aren't immediate. You may likely need to go weeks before you begin seeing results, just like most skincare products.

If you do want to see a more dramatic change more quickly, Dr. Saedi says you can enlist the help of office treatments that come in the form of injectables, energy devices, and lasers. For now though, let's find the perfect wrinkle cream for you. With endless options on the market (and I mean hundreds!), it can be hard to narrow down what the best options for your skin are.

So to help you do that, I chatted with three dermatologists and Women's Health's beauty director to curate a list of wrinkle creams you'll love adding to your skincare routine. See below for the 13 best wrinkle creams, according to dermatologists and a beauty editor.

Ageless Total Repair Crème

The Ageless wrinkle cream from Image Skincare can fight the appearance of fine lines on the face, neck, and décolletage. Dr. Geeta Yadav, board-certified dermatologist and founder of Facet Dermatology, likes that it's made with encapsulated retinol, since the encapsulation process helps it absorb more slowly into skin. In turn, that helps it penetrate more deeply for a more effective treatment. In addition to encapsulated retinol, it's also made with glycolic acid—one of the most effective alpha-hydroxy acids, says Dr. Yadav—as well as nourishing shea butter.

When to apply: Apply the amount of a raspberry to cleansed skin in the evening. To avoid irritation, add it to your routine one to two times a week and gradually work up to nightly use.

Size: 2 oz | Active ingredients: Glycolic acid, retinol

Shop Now Ageless Total Repair Crème imageskincare.com $73.80

Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Face Moisturizer

If you aren't looking to break the bank on a wrinkle cream, Neutrogena's Rapid Repair wrinkle cream is a solid choice, Dr. Yadav says. "I like this product from Neutrogena because it’s a concentrated, yet gentle formula that is also easy to find and has an accessible price point."

In addition to fighting fine lines, wrinkles, and dark spots using retinol, the cream is also formulated with hyaluronic acid to reintroduce moisture into the skin. Hydration can help rejuvenate the skin by plumping it up and smoothening the look of lines.

When to apply: Slowly work up to applying a pearl-sized amount twice daily to a cleansed face and neck.

Size: 1.7 oz | Active ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, retinol



Shop Now Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Face Moisturizer amazon.com $27.47

Age Defense Retinol Complex

Dr. Yadav says she likes this wrinkle cream from SkinMedica because it's available in multiple strengths. "Once your skin fully adjusts to retinol, you'll want to try more potent concentrations so you continue to see results," she suggests. "You can choose between three different concentrations (.25,.5, and 1) for more advanced benefits."

The cream is also formulated with SkinMedica's PhytoShield Complex, antioxidants which improve skin texture and minimize irritation. To help combat any inflammation your skin may experience, the wrinkle cream's formula also includes magnolia bark extract.

When to apply: Apply in the evening after cleansing and toning and before applying your moisturizer. Start by using it twice a week and then graduate to nightly use.

Size: 1 oz | Active ingredients: Retinol



Shop Now Age Defense Retinol Complex dermstore.com $62.00

Restorative Skin Complex with TriHex Technology

A winner from the Women's Health 2021 Skincare Awards, Dr. Saedi likes this cream from Alastin because it's rich in ceramides, peptides, and hyaluronic acid. It also helps to hydrate the skin, strengthen the skin barrier, and build collagen, she says.

The cream's formula is designed to aid the removal of damaged collagen, creating room for healthier collagen and elastin to grow. In addition to this, it's also made with L-ornithine and hexapeptide 38 to help restore volume to thinning skin, and other antioxidants that protect the skin from more damage, like niacinamide to target uneven skin tone. It's definitely more of a splurge, but derms agree well worth the price.

When to apply: Apply one to two pumps to the face in the morning and evening.

Size: 1 oz | Active ingredients: Niacinamide



Read more: Women's Health 2021 Skincare Awards

Shop Now Restorative Skin Complex with TriHex Technology alastin.com $210.00

Retinol Correxion Under Eye Cream

One of the first places you may start noticing fine lines is around your eyes, but the skin around there is very delicate so not all wrinkle creams are appropriate for use there. Dr. Saedi recommends using a cream that is specially formulated for that area. "[It should] include plumping agents to help smooth out lines (hyaluronic acid or glycerin) and peptides that may help increase collagen production," she explains.

Dr. Saedi likes this cream from RoC because it uses a combination of retinol and glycerin. "Retinol will help accelerate the removal of older skin cells from the surface of the skin and glycerin will help pull moisture into the skin," she says. The cream may brighten and de-puff eyes in as little as four weeks.

When to apply: Apply in small dots under the eye area until absorbed. You can use it alone or under makeup in the morning and/or in evening.

Size: 0.5 oz | Active ingredients: Retinol



Shop Now Retinol Correxion Under Eye Cream ulta.com $12.99

Revox 7

The daily ways your face moves when you smile, raise your eyebrows, or make other motions you don't think about can also contribute to wrinkles and that's okay and normal. But if you do want to minimize them, though, Dr, Saedi recommends this cream from Revision Skincare. "Revisions’s Revox has a powerful blend of peptides that can help hydrate and smooth out the skin, as well as reduce the appearance of expression lines," she says.

The wrinkle cream can be used by those with all skin types, but it's ideal for those with sensitive skin. The oil-free formula can also help tone out the skin, while helping it appear firmer.

When to apply: Apply to clean skin prior to moisturizer, once in the morning and once in the evening. You can gently dab one pump's worth of product into expression lines around eyes, forehead, and mouth.

Size: 0.5 oz. | Active ingredients: Peptides



Shop Now Revox 7 revisionskincare.com $150.00

Barrier Renewal Complex

Most Women's Health editors agree: EltaMD always delivers results, and their wrinkle cream is no different. The Barrier Renewal Complex is made with five unique ceramides that work to hydrate the skin, replenishing moisture loss and increasing water retention. That hydration helps to soften lines and wrinkles.

The cream is also formulated with enzymes and lipids that promote cell turnover, giving your skin a healthy glow and smoothening your overall complexion.

When to apply: Apply in the morning and evening to face, neck, and décolletage. If it's during the day, pair with a sunscreen.

Size: 1.7 oz | Active ingredients: Niacinamide, glycerin, ceramides



Shop Now Barrier Renewal Complex dermstore.com $53.00

Advanced Retinol + Ferulic Intense Wrinkle Cream

Women's Health beauty director Brian Underwood loves this moisturizer because it absorbs into skin beautifully, leaving it hydrated and plump. "It combines retinol, a gold standard anti-ager, with antioxidant ferulic acid and other plant-based wrinkle fighters, like bakuchiol and rambutan," he says. "That means you get a powerful cocktail of line-minimizing ingredients with pretty much no irritation—a huge plus in my book." The Dr. Dennis Gross cream is also formulated to lift and firm the skin by returning some elasticity to it.



When to apply: Massage into clean, dry skin in the morning and evening.

Size: 2 oz | Active ingredients: Retinol, bakuchiol, rambutan



Shop Now Advanced Retinol + Ferulic Intense Wrinkle Cream sephora.com $77.00

Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Anti-Aging Night Cream

Here's another pick from RoC, since their anti-aging products are just that good. "Retinol is the most effective over-the-counter wrinkle fighter and RoC is a pioneer in the use of this ingredient," Underwood says. He likes this night treatment because it's a great non-irritating option that's also infused with glycolic acid to minimize the appearance of dark spots.

If you're looking for a glow, this product also excels at cellular turnover. So you can possibly start seeing more radiant skin in as little as four weeks.

When to apply: Apply to face and neck at night every other day, and then gradually work up to nightly use.

Size: 1 oz | Active ingredients: Retinol



Shop Now Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Anti-Aging Night Cream amazon.com $18.40

The Cream

If you're willing to dish a pretty dollar for a celeb-approved wrinkle cream, Underwood suggests this pick. "This cream is pricey, yes, but it's a joy to use," he says. "Silky and hydrating, it's powered by two unique patented ingredients created using byproducts from the wine-making process." The cream is formulated with grape water, which soothes and moisturizes the skin, and organic olive oil, which holds fatty acids that soften and nourish the skin. "Plus, it doesn't hurt that Brad Pitt—who seems to be aging in reverse—is an investor and user, so it's worth the splurge IMO," Underwood adds.

When to apply: Apply to a clean face and neck in the morning and/or evening using upward smoothing movements.

Size: 1.7 oz | Active ingredients: GSM10, ProGR3



Shop Now The Cream bluemercury.com $242.00

Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream Face Moisturizer

Olay's Regenerist moisturizer is made with one of the smoothest and creamiest formulas on the list—you'll literally love massaging it on. The best part? It's very affordable. "Who says you have to pay a lot for an effective wrinkle cream? Not me," Underwood says. "Olay's classic 'red jar' cream is packed with decades of anti-aging skin science."

This wrinkle cream from Olay is made with Vitamin B3 to help boost skin cell turnover, hyaluronic acid that hydrates and visibly plumps the skin, and antioxidants that help fend off future collagen damage. "The texture is rich, but not in a greasy way—a winner all-around," Underwood says.

When to apply: Apply evenly over your cleansed face and neck in the morning and night.

Size: 1.7 oz | Active ingredients: Vitamin B3, hyaluronic acid

Shop Now Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream Face Moisturizer ulta.com $36.99

Rénergie H.P.N. 300-Peptide Anti-Aging Cream

The greasy feel of certain skincare products can be unpleasant, but that certainly isn't Lancôme's anti-aging cream. "I often find fancy wrinkle creams to be overly-fragranced and far too thick," Underwood says. "That's not the case with this cream, which has a lighter almost whipped texture that hydrates beautifully without a hint of greasiness."

It specifically targets wrinkles, dark spots, and lower-face sagging using a blend of potent ingredients. "It's trifecta of active ingredients—moisturizing hyaluronic acid, line-smoothing peptides, and skin-evening niacinamide—handily tackles visible signs of aging with regular use," Underwood says. He recommends making it the last step in your nighttime routine.

When to apply: Apply once a day on the face, neck, and décolletage after cleansing, toning, and any facial serums.

Size: 1.7 oz | Active ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, peptides, niacinamide



Shop Now Rénergie H.P.N. 300-Peptide Anti-Aging Cream $145.00

Skin Renewing Day Cream

Marie Jhin, chief medical officer of Musely and board-certified dermatologist, says that this wrinkle cream from CeraVe is a great drugstore buy. "It is formulated with a blend of hyaluronic acid for hydration, ceramides for skin barrier support, and SPF 30 for sun protection," Dr. Jhin says. "While not typically found in wrinkle creams, daily sun protection is crucial to prevent further wrinkles and skin damage."

This CeraVe day cream is also made with encapsulated retinol to further smoothen skin texture and improve the look of fine lines. The ceramides also help with prevention, since they help restore the skin's barrier.

When to apply: Apply liberally 15 minutes before sun exposure, and then again every two hours.

Size: 1.8 oz | Active ingredients: Retinol, ceramides, hyaluronic acid

Shop Now Skin Renewing Day Cream ulta.com $24.99

The Body Cream

When we think of aging and wrinkles, we tend to focus on the face, but, hey, the rest of your body needs love, too. "In fact, many people often notice their hands appear years or decades older than their face, due to increased sun, environmental, and chemical exposure," Dr. Jhin says. To target this aging, Dr. Jhin suggests this prescription-strength cream from Musely.

It's specially formulated to treat hyperpigmentation and signs of aging specifically on the hands, arms, legs, and feet. "The Body Cream is formulated with gold-standard ingredients such as hydroquinone, tretinoin, vitamin C, glycolic acid, and more," Dr. Jhin says. This cream is also made with Musely's 'Micro Base', which is a cream base formulated with much smaller molecules to effectively penetrate the thicker skin on the body, Dr. Jhin explains.

When to apply: Massage one full pump of product to clean, dry skin daily.

Size: 2 month-supply | Active ingredients: Hydroquinone, tretinoin, vitamin C, glycolic acid

Shop Now The Body Cream musely.com $44.00

AlphaRet Clearing Serum

This SkinBetter cream is specifically formulated to counteract the dryness and irritation that comes with many retinoid-based products. "This formula is loaded with powerful skin ingredients including retinol, glycolic acid, plant-derived antioxidants, and a blend of hydrators and emollients like hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and squalane to deliver deep moisture while preventing and treating wrinkles," Dr. Yadav says.

In addition to its wrinkle-fighting properties, the cream is also made with skin-calming and soothing ingredients, like allantoin glycyrrhetinic acid, bisabolol, and green tea extract to reduce any redness.



When to apply: In the evening, apply a thin layer to a clean, dry face, avoiding the eye area.

Size: 1 oz | Active ingredients: Lactic acid, retinoid



Shop Now AlphaRet Clearing Serum store.skinbetter.com $130.00

How we chose the best wrinkle creams

Women’s Health editors, including commerce editor Jasmine Gomez, researched and vetted the bestselling, top-rated wrinkle creams. Our team consulted several dermatologists and beauty director Brian Underwood, and then evaluated hundreds of customer reviews and ratings to narrow down the best wrinkle creams for a wide range of needs and preferences.

Meet the experts

Nazanin Saedi, department co-chair of the Laser and Aesthetics Surgery Center at Dermatology Associates of Plymouth Meeting

Geeta Yadav, founder of Facet Dermatology and board-certified dermatologist

Marie Jhin, chief medical officer of Musely and board-certified dermatologist



Brian Underwood, beauty director at Women's Health

What should I look for in a wrinkle cream?

When it comes to shopping for a wrinkle cream, it all comes down to ingredients that promote collagen production and increase cellular turnover, Dr. Yadav says. "The number one ingredient I recommend to those looking to combat wrinkles is retinol," she adds. Retinol can help firm and strengthen skin from the inside out, while smoothing the skin's surface to fade the look of wrinkles," she explains.

Other ingredients you can look for are alpha-hydroxy acids like glycolic, lactic, and mandelic acid. These increase cellular turnover, though they don't aid in the production of new collagen. However, these ingredients do help resurface the skin for a smoother appearance, Dr. Yadav says.

In addition to these acids, Dr, Saedi also recommends seeking out vitamin C, peptides, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid, which can also improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

If you're looking for significant improvements in your skin's texture and appearance, you may want to talk to your dermatologist about using tretinoin, Dr. Jhin adds. "While both are derived from Vitamin A, tretinoin is 20 times stronger than retinol, and is the only ingredient FDA-approved to treat signs of aging," she explains. "Tretinoin works by increasing skin turnover, meaning your skin cells will divide and regenerate more rapidly to reveal newer, healthier and smoother skin beneath, while also reducing the appearance of skin discoloration."

Tretinoin also targets wrinkles by boosting collagen production and elastin, which can lead to a more youthful appearance and smoother, tighter skin, Dr. Jhin adds. Just be weary that you'll need a prescription for it.



What are the benefits of wrinkle creams?

There are many processes that the body goes through when aging, and one of those is the production of less collagen, which can make your skin more susceptible to wrinkles, Dr. Yadav says. Collagen is what helps the skin maintain its elasticity and resilience.

As you age, cellular turnover also decreases, which causes dead skin cells to build up on the surface of the skin, making its texture look rougher and uneven, and exacerbating the appearance of wrinkles, Dr. Yadav explains.

When you opt for wrinkle creams that fight these two things, they can promote stronger, firmer, smoother, and more even-looking skin, Dr. Yadav says. "Additionally, adding moisture into the skin helps to plump up the look of fine lines, albeit temporarily," she adds.



When should I start using a wrinkle cream?

"Prevention is always better than cure, so consider using a wrinkle cream before wrinkles are especially noticeable," says Dr. Yadav. If you can already see a wrinkle form when you make facial expressions, it may be a good time to integrate a wrinkle cream into your regimen," she adds. There's really no specific age that's best for working a wrinkle cream into your skincare routine, since people cam form wrinkles at different ages depending on their lifestyle, sun exposure, and heredity, she explains.

On the other hand, Dr. Jhin suggests people can start using a wrinkle cream as early as their 20's. "Even though many people start using anti-aging products in their forties or fifties when signs of aging have become more prominent, your skin’s natural collagen production actually starts to decline around age 25," she explains. Dr. Jhin says she often tells her patients to think of skincare as a marathon—not a sprint. "There is no 'quick fix' for aging," Dr. Jhin says. "Like regular exercise and a well-rounded diet help you maintain a healthy body, continued, regular use of anti-aging products will help your appearance in the long run."

Read more about the best facial care products

