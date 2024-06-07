Now That It's Tourist Season, Here Are Some Of The Most Infuriating, Entitled, And Unhinged Tourists That Should Have Their Passports Revoked
1.The diver who carved on endangered coral:
2.The Universal Studios-bound tourists who complained to Universal that a hurricane wrecked their trip....as if A) Universal could do anything about that, and B) people weren't literally losing their homes and dying in the hurricane:
3.Whoever spray-painted this on the Pantheon:
4.The tourist who got angry there weren't more English menus at a restaurant in Japan:
5.This Disney adult who got annoyed at Disney workers being paid more because they didn't want ticket prices going up:
6.Any tourists who think this is anything other than highly inappropriate:
7.This selfie hunter:
8.The people who left empty beer cans on this hiking trail:
9.The man who somehow thought this was okay:
10.The tourist who decided COVID closures didn't apply to them:
11.Every tourist who litters plastic bags in places with wildlife:
12.This wildly unsafe tourist:
13.This "begpacker" who expected locals to pay for them to be a tourist:
14.The tourists who brought FOURTEEN pets with them:
15.This tourist who ruined an experience for everyone else:
16.This tourist who got way too close to an animal and tried to get a reaction...then seemed surprised at the consequences:
17.These tourists who ignored a clear sign:
18.And these ones:
19.And this one:
20.As well as these ones:
21.Aaaand all the people who clearly ignored this sign and ruined a beautiful flower field:
22.Any tourist who leaves a beach like this:
23.This greedy tourist:
24.Any tourist who decided to take their own souvenir from a cave in Spain:
25.The owner of this car, who didn't give a damn about everyone's ocean view as long as they had convenient parking:
26.This tourist who turned a train car into their own personal gym, disregarding the poor people who just wanted to get to their destination:
27.The tourist who ran up the steps of an ancient pyramid in Mexico:
28.This beach vacationer who blamed a restaurant for a summer storm:
29.And finally, the tourists who CAUGHT A BISON CALF AND PUT IT IN THEIR CAR (who are honestly more dumb than entitled, but still):