Now That It's Tourist Season, Here Are Some Of The Most Infuriating, Entitled, And Unhinged Tourists That Should Have Their Passports Revoked

1.The diver who carved on endangered coral:

2.The Universal Studios-bound tourists who complained to Universal that a hurricane wrecked their trip....as if A) Universal could do anything about that, and B) people weren't literally losing their homes and dying in the hurricane:

3.Whoever spray-painted this on the Pantheon:

4.The tourist who got angry there weren't more English menus at a restaurant in Japan:

5.This Disney adult who got annoyed at Disney workers being paid more because they didn't want ticket prices going up:

6.Any tourists who think this is anything other than highly inappropriate:

7.This selfie hunter:

8.The people who left empty beer cans on this hiking trail:

9.The man who somehow thought this was okay:

10.The tourist who decided COVID closures didn't apply to them:

11.Every tourist who litters plastic bags in places with wildlife:

12.This wildly unsafe tourist:

13.This "begpacker" who expected locals to pay for them to be a tourist:

14.The tourists who brought FOURTEEN pets with them:

15.This tourist who ruined an experience for everyone else:

16.This tourist who got way too close to an animal and tried to get a reaction...then seemed surprised at the consequences:

17.These tourists who ignored a clear sign:

18.And these ones:

19.And this one:

20.As well as these ones:

21.Aaaand all the people who clearly ignored this sign and ruined a beautiful flower field:

22.Any tourist who leaves a beach like this:

23.This greedy tourist:

24.Any tourist who decided to take their own souvenir from a cave in Spain:

25.The owner of this car, who didn't give a damn about everyone's ocean view as long as they had convenient parking:

26.This tourist who turned a train car into their own personal gym, disregarding the poor people who just wanted to get to their destination:

27.The tourist who ran up the steps of an ancient pyramid in Mexico:

28.This beach vacationer who blamed a restaurant for a summer storm:

29.And finally, the tourists who CAUGHT A BISON CALF AND PUT IT IN THEIR CAR (who are honestly more dumb than entitled, but still):