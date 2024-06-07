Now That It's Tourist Season, Here Are Some Of The Most Infuriating, Entitled, And Unhinged Tourists That Should Have Their Passports Revoked

1.The diver who carved on endangered coral:

Engraved coral underwater with graffiti text in various languages, including "Miya" and "33baby."
2.The Universal Studios-bound tourists who complained to Universal that a hurricane wrecked their trip....as if A) Universal could do anything about that, and B) people weren't literally losing their homes and dying in the hurricane:

Screenshot of Twitter replies criticizing @UniversalORL for inaction during hurricane Ian. Users suggest improvements or compare it to Disney's handling
3.Whoever spray-painted this on the Pantheon:

Graffiti on an ancient stone building reads "ALIENS EXIST" with two UFO drawings
4.The tourist who got angry there weren't more English menus at a restaurant in Japan:

Facebook post showing a food photo and comments about ordering bad food in Tokyo. Arguments ensue about language barriers and translation apps
5.This Disney adult who got annoyed at Disney workers being paid more because they didn't want ticket prices going up:

A Facebook post from Tami discussing Florida's new $15 minimum wage and speculating on its impact on Disney pricing
6.Any tourists who think this is anything other than highly inappropriate:

A single, worn shoe with a small wooden block inside, placed on sandy ground near water with a leaf to the side
7.This selfie hunter:

A guard stands at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier with a wreath on a stand nearby. The tomb is a solemn white monument
8.The people who left empty beer cans on this hiking trail:

Several beer bottles are placed on signs and structures in a park area. The signs include maps, park alerts, and guidelines
9.The man who somehow thought this was okay:

A person sits on an old, large cannon in a historic site with stone steps and walls. The person is wearing a white shirt
10.The tourist who decided COVID closures didn't apply to them:

A person in a sleeveless top and shorts stands next to a large sign that reads "Closed for Tlx Visitor."
11.Every tourist who litters plastic bags in places with wildlife:

An elephant in a forest area picks up a plastic bag with its trunk. The overlaid text reads, "There goes your plastic bag you used to pack your chappathi for your journey."
12.This wildly unsafe tourist:

A woman on a motor scooter carries a large suitcase and a shoulder bag while riding through a busy city street at night
13.This "begpacker" who expected locals to pay for them to be a tourist:

A person holding a sign that says, "I am traveling around Asia without money. Please support my trip." The background shows a city street with cars
14.The tourists who brought FOURTEEN pets with them:

Newspaper headline: "American tourist lands in Gujarat hotel with 14 pets, calls police when told to vacate." Reports on the incident involving a goat and a cat in cages
15.This tourist who ruined an experience for everyone else:

A group of dancers in traditional attire perform on a wooden stage while an audience member photographs them at an indoor event
16.This tourist who got way too close to an animal and tried to get a reaction...then seemed surprised at the consequences:

Two images showing a tourist in Estes Park, Colorado, USA getting dangerously close to a bull elk during rutting season, attempting to get a response from the animal
17.These tourists who ignored a clear sign:

People standing near a waterfall beside a sign that says "NOTICE: Area Closed! Do not go beyond this sign." An arrow points from the sign to the people
18.And these ones:

A man in shorts and a hat stands near a sign by the shore that reads "STOP 10 FT FROM HONU TURTLES". A woman in a dress walks by the water
19.And this one:

Person in a purple shirt standing under a tree by a sign that reads "Please Keep Off Sea Oats & Dunes" near a beach area
20.As well as these ones:

Three individuals stand above a small waterfall in a forested area, surrounded by trees and foliage
21.Aaaand all the people who clearly ignored this sign and ruined a beautiful flower field:

A grassy field is filled with numerous wildflowers. In the center, there is a sign that reads "PLEASE DON'T STAND ON US!" in capital letters
22.Any tourist who leaves a beach like this:

A beach covered in litter, including plastic bottles, plates, cups, and cardboard, with people in the far background and a small colorful structure near the horizon
23.This greedy tourist:

A person bends over a wooden railing to reach into a pool inside a public area, while another person stands nearby in the background
24.Any tourist who decided to take their own souvenir from a cave in Spain:

A cave's interior with illuminated stalactites and stalagmites hanging from the ceiling
25.The owner of this car, who didn't give a damn about everyone's ocean view as long as they had convenient parking:

A silver car is parked on a sandy beach near rocky cliffs by a blue ocean under a clear sky. A wooden fence is in the foreground
26.This tourist who turned a train car into their own personal gym, disregarding the poor people who just wanted to get to their destination:

A social media post shows a crowded train with people standing and holding onto straps. The translated text criticizes the weak yen for bringing noisy, low-life tourists
27.The tourist who ran up the steps of an ancient pyramid in Mexico:

People at the base of and climbing the steep steps of a large ancient pyramid structure under a partially cloudy sky
28.This beach vacationer who blamed a restaurant for a summer storm:

Review by Ricky F. experiencing a power outage during a restaurant visit. Ricky was not offered the menu or water. Business Manager Drew A. replies
29.And finally, the tourists who CAUGHT A BISON CALF AND PUT IT IN THEIR CAR (who are honestly more dumb than entitled, but still):

A Facebook post by Karen Olsen Richardson shows a bison calf in the back of a car. The text urges tourists to leave the calf alone as it is not cold or lost
