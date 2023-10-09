'NOW YOU SEE ME' Recounts the 100 Years of Black Design You May Have Overlooked

British writer and founder of the Black-owned creative agency A Vibe Called Tech, Charlene Prempeh, has unveiled her debut book, NOW YOU SEE ME: 100 Years of Black Design. Published by Prestel, the title shines a spotlight on the often-overlooked contributions of Black graphic artists, architects and fashion designers over the past century.

NOW YOU SEE ME delves into the meaningful work of Black creatives across the globe who have played pivotal roles in defining cultural moments and movements via three sections focusing on Fashion, Architecture and Graphic Design. The book uses the work of key figures from the 20th and 21st centuries to explore the perception of Black design within culture and society, including its role as a form of protest, the value placed on it and its connection to tradition and innovation.

Through the stories of prominent figures such as Ann Lowe, Dapper Dan, Norma Sklarek, Francis Kéré, Emory Douglas and Liz Montague, Prempeh unpacks the complexities of being a Black designer and highlights the significance of their contributions.

NOW YOU SEE ME: 100 Years of Black Design is now readily available for purchase through your preferred bookstore.

