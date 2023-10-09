'NOW YOU SEE ME' Recounts the 100 Years of Black Design You May Have Overlooked

Sofia de la Cruz
·1 min read
0

British writer and founder of the Black-owned creative agency A Vibe Called Tech, Charlene Prempeh, has unveiled her debut book, NOW YOU SEE ME: 100 Years of Black Design. Published by Prestel, the title shines a spotlight on the often-overlooked contributions of Black graphic artists, architects and fashion designers over the past century.

NOW YOU SEE ME delves into the meaningful work of Black creatives across the globe who have played pivotal roles in defining cultural moments and movements via three sections focusing on Fashion, Architecture and Graphic Design. The book uses the work of key figures from the 20th and 21st centuries to explore the perception of Black design within culture and society, including its role as a form of protest, the value placed on it and its connection to tradition and innovation.

Through the stories of prominent figures such as Ann Lowe, Dapper Dan, Norma Sklarek, Francis Kéré, Emory Douglas and Liz Montague, Prempeh unpacks the complexities of being a Black designer and highlights the significance of their contributions.

NOW YOU SEE ME: 100 Years of Black Design is now readily available for purchase through your preferred bookstore.

In other news, Maison Guerlain's "Les Fleurs du Mal" exhibition celebrates the lyrical sensuality of flowers.

Recommended Stories

  • Why battered tech stocks could now be a great buy despite blowout jobs report

    Maybe it's time to dabble in tech stocks following a steep rates-driven sell-off.

  • Wanda Fish navigates VC waters to catch $7M for production of cultivated bluefin tuna

    Wanda Fish Technologies, an Israeli food tech startup, secured $7 million in seed funding to accelerate the initial production of cultivated bluefin tuna. Cultivated, or cell-cultivated, technology involves creating animal proteins from cells without the need to slaughter the animal. In Wanda Fish’s case, the company aims to create whole-cut cultivated fish filets, starting with bluefin tuna, using muscle and fat cells to replicate the texture, flavor and nutritional value of wild-caught fish, Daphna Heffetz, company co-founder and CEO, told TechCrunch.

  • Accel leads $21M investment in UK care home marketplace Lottie

    Throw into the mix a lack of transparency over pricing and service availability, and it's clear that families looking for the the most suitable care home for their elderly loved ones face mounting challenges. This is something that Lottie is setting out address, with an online marketplace that helps those seeking care find the best care homes and services for their needs, while also catering to additional categories such as home-care. Founded out of London in 2021 by brothers Will and Chris Donnelly, Lottie claims some 500,000 monthly users, which it says represents 300 percent growth over the past 12 months.

  • Godfather of AI tells '60 Minutes' he fears the technology could one day take over humanity

    Computer scientist and cognitive psychologist Geoffrey Hinton says despite its potential for good, AI could one day escape our control.

  • Singapore’s tech subscription service Circular wants to keep devices out of the landfill

    Circular, backed by Y Combinator, is a service that offers consumers in Singapore and Australia subscriptions to high-end electronics, like iPhones, Samsung Galaxy, iPad Pros and MacBook Pros. Circular’s team notes that the tech subscription model is popular in Europe, where one company, Grover, raised $330 million in 2022. The startup say it has grown 3X in the last 12 months and plans to grow 3X more in Singapore and Australia over the next year.

  • Tech group calls India's proposed guidelines against dark patterns 'regulatory overlap'

    An industry group representing several major U.S. tech companies has opposed the Indian government's proposal against dark patterns, which are used to deceive online users, and said the move would adversely affect the state promise of enabling "ease of doing business" in the economy and bring "regulatory overlap" with existing laws. New Delhi released the draft guidelines (PDF) to prevent and regulate dark patterns for public consultation last month for 30 days until Thursday, October 5, to get feedback on the proposed rules to mitigate deceptive practices by online companies to deceive or manipulate consumers using unethical designs or patterns in their online interface. Asia Internet Coalition, which represents tech giants including Apple, Google, Meta, Amazon and X (formerly Twitter), has suggested that the proposed rules "may stagnate the growth" of the country's digital economy and urged the Indian government to consider the current self-regulatory framework as the primary measure to restrict the use of dark patterns.

  • Are Eagles' close wins impressive or concerning? Here's where they diverge from 2022 Vikings, Giants

    Regression seems less likely to hit these Eagles, and the rest of the NFC should take notice.

  • Are Dolphins the Greatest Show on Turf, 2.0? Historic pace means Miami is fantasy gold

    The Miami Dolphins' record-setting start is delivering fantasy football managers several options to help them win in 2023.

  • Cowboys, 49ers trade turnovers on bizarre, back-to-back fumble recoveries involving Christian McCaffrey, Tony Pollard

    Footballs take funny bounces. Those bounces can make a big impact on games

  • Fantasy Football Early Week 6 Waiver Wire Pickups

    Which players will lead the waiver wire rush ahead of Week 6? Consider this trio of players who are set to increase in fantasy value.