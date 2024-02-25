'Now my counter is clear': This popular kitchen sink sponge holder is on sale for only $10

I think it's safe to say we'd all rather not have a wet sponge hanging out on our counter. Not only is it annoying to have to constantly wipe up the water and residue it leaves, but it also makes our sink area look more cluttered and unnecessarily takes up precious room. Good thing this highly rated Landneoo 3-In-1 Sponge Holder exists! Designed with sections for storing sponges, a scrub brush and washcloth, this little space-saver sticks right onto the side of your sink to keep your counters clean and clear, and it's now only $10 at Amazon.

Why is it a good deal?

While this isn't the absolute best price we've seen, it's only gone lower by about a dollar since July. Plus, $10 is a small price to pay for something that'll keep your counter from getting all wet and gunky!

Why do I need this?

How ironic that sponges, which we use for cleaning, harbor loads of germs themselves — especially when they're not able to sufficiently dry after getting wet. Keeping them on the counter often results in them holding moisture for far too long, which can create an unsanitary situation (and result in a never-ending water puddle on your counter). By storing them in this nifty sponge holder, they'll be off your kitchen surfaces and have the opportunity to drain off excess water, thanks to the basket-like design.

Made from stainless steel, this durable caddy offers a space for your sponges, a round scrub-brush holder and a little bar for hanging a washcloth or scouring pad. Perhaps best of all? You don't need to be handy to install it. It comes with both suction cups and an adhesive hook, so no matter which one you choose, you won't have to use any tools. Hooray!

You know you're officially an adult when something like a sponge holder excites you. (Amazon)

What reviewers say:

"Wish I would’ve purchased something like this a long time ago," shared one happy customer. "Injury has left me more disabled [and] intending to get things from under the sink is very difficult. This makes my life much easier."

Another satisfied shopper called it a "handy little thing," adding: "I hung it with the suction cups four days ago. They are hanging on like a trooper. The sponge goes where it belongs and can drip if needed. I don't hang a dishcloth — I put my scrub pad on it. My kitchen brush fits nicely in the hole. All in all, a very good product."

"Now my counter is clear!" exclaimed a third fan. "[I] purchased these so I didn't have my sponge and brushes sitting on the counter for everyone to see. The suction cups have never failed. The stainless has held up well. Very helpful and inexpensive kitchen accessory."

"It’s a little smaller than I expected and I wish the cloth hanger was fixed and not movable," admitted a final reviewer. "That would make it easier to put a cloth on it. But it’s decent!"

Amazon shoppers are also obsessed with another instant space-saver — the StoveShelf:

Amazon StoveShelf $40 This magnetic shelf goes right over your range to store spices, gadgets, condiments and other kitchen staples, all while keeping your precious countertops clear. "What a lifesaver!" exclaimed one rave reviewer. "I got sick and tired of things falling behind my stove because there was a gap between it and the wall behind. This is the perfect size, holds quite a bit, sturdy and literally required ZERO assembly! Highly recommend!" $40 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Auto

DBPower Portable Car Jump Starter $48 $90 Save $42 with coupon See at Amazon

VacLife Portable Air Compressor $25 $45 Save $20 See at Amazon

Stalwart Heated Car Blanket $24 $33 Save $9 See at Amazon

Suuson Car Phone Holder $17 $50 Save $33 See at Amazon

Vacuums

Zcwa Robot Vacuum and Mop $90 $170 Save $80 See at Amazon

Inse Cordless Stick Vacuum $140 $290 Save $150 See at Amazon

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum $169 $269 Save $100 See at Amazon

Shark Navigator Anti-Allergen Plus Upright Vacuum $140 $196 Save $56 See at Amazon

Kitchen

Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set $22 $65 Save $43 See at Amazon

KitchenClouds Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat $14 $33 Save $19 with coupon See at Amazon

Affresh Coffee Maker Cleaner, 3-Pack $6 See at Amazon

JoyJolt JoyFul Kitchen Storage Containers, 24 Pieces $42 $70 Save $28 See at Amazon

Betty Crocker Countertop Pizza Maker $46 $54 Save $8 See at Amazon

Ninja Air Fryer $81 $130 Save $49 with coupon See at Amazon

Lodge 10.25-Inch Cast Iron Skillet $20 $34 Save $14 See at Amazon

Home

Eudele Adhesive Shower Caddy, 5-Pack $18 $70 Save $52 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Budding Joy 90-Liter Large Storage Bags $22 $45 Save $23 with coupon See at Amazon

Saker Mini Chainsaw $40 $80 Save $40 with Prime See at Amazon

Titanker Shower Curtain Hooks, Set of 12 $7 $17 Save $10 See at Amazon

Kidde Carbon Monoxide Detector $18 $28 Save $10 See at Amazon

DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill and Impact Driver $139 $239 Save $100 See at Amazon

Hopopro Shower Head $14 $30 Save $16 with coupon See at Amazon

Ticonn Extra-Large Storage Bags, 6-Pack $30 $50 Save $20 See at Amazon

Khelfer Electric Spin Scrubber $39 $70 Save $31 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Fanbladecleaner Ceiling Fan Duster $15 $18 Save $3 See at Amazon

Utopia Bed Pillows, 2-Pack $20 $34 Save $14 with coupon See at Amazon