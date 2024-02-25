'Now my counter is clear': This popular kitchen sink sponge holder is on sale for only $10
The 3-in-1 declutterer also has room for a scrub brush and washcloth to maximize counter space.
I think it's safe to say we'd all rather not have a wet sponge hanging out on our counter. Not only is it annoying to have to constantly wipe up the water and residue it leaves, but it also makes our sink area look more cluttered and unnecessarily takes up precious room. Good thing this highly rated Landneoo 3-In-1 Sponge Holder exists! Designed with sections for storing sponges, a scrub brush and washcloth, this little space-saver sticks right onto the side of your sink to keep your counters clean and clear, and it's now only $10 at Amazon.
Keep your counter clean and clutter-free, thanks to this clever caddy.
Why is it a good deal?
While this isn't the absolute best price we've seen, it's only gone lower by about a dollar since July. Plus, $10 is a small price to pay for something that'll keep your counter from getting all wet and gunky!
Why do I need this?
How ironic that sponges, which we use for cleaning, harbor loads of germs themselves — especially when they're not able to sufficiently dry after getting wet. Keeping them on the counter often results in them holding moisture for far too long, which can create an unsanitary situation (and result in a never-ending water puddle on your counter). By storing them in this nifty sponge holder, they'll be off your kitchen surfaces and have the opportunity to drain off excess water, thanks to the basket-like design.
Made from stainless steel, this durable caddy offers a space for your sponges, a round scrub-brush holder and a little bar for hanging a washcloth or scouring pad. Perhaps best of all? You don't need to be handy to install it. It comes with both suction cups and an adhesive hook, so no matter which one you choose, you won't have to use any tools. Hooray!
What reviewers say:
"Wish I would’ve purchased something like this a long time ago," shared one happy customer. "Injury has left me more disabled [and] intending to get things from under the sink is very difficult. This makes my life much easier."
Another satisfied shopper called it a "handy little thing," adding: "I hung it with the suction cups four days ago. They are hanging on like a trooper. The sponge goes where it belongs and can drip if needed. I don't hang a dishcloth — I put my scrub pad on it. My kitchen brush fits nicely in the hole. All in all, a very good product."
"Now my counter is clear!" exclaimed a third fan. "[I] purchased these so I didn't have my sponge and brushes sitting on the counter for everyone to see. The suction cups have never failed. The stainless has held up well. Very helpful and inexpensive kitchen accessory."
"It’s a little smaller than I expected and I wish the cloth hanger was fixed and not movable," admitted a final reviewer. "That would make it easier to put a cloth on it. But it’s decent!"
This is one of those game-changers that'll make you go, "Whatever did I do without this?!"
Amazon shoppers are also obsessed with another instant space-saver — the StoveShelf:
This magnetic shelf goes right over your range to store spices, gadgets, condiments and other kitchen staples, all while keeping your precious countertops clear.
"What a lifesaver!" exclaimed one rave reviewer. "I got sick and tired of things falling behind my stove because there was a gap between it and the wall behind. This is the perfect size, holds quite a bit, sturdy and literally required ZERO assembly! Highly recommend!"
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
