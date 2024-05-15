Now You Know: Wonder Gardens unveils ‘Renew the Wonder’ masterplan

The Wonder Gardens recently unveiled its master plan to enhance the attraction with new exhibits, event space and “elevated guest experience, creating a beautiful old Florida oasis in downtown Bonita Springs.”

The master plan features a new Animal Care Center, elevated canopy walkway and treehouse, alligator hole exhibit, updated aviaries and enclosures.

Wonder Gardens friends and supporters, board members and Bonita Springs leaders also enjoyed a celebratory toast to a new, 10-year partnership agreement between the attraction and the city.

A parrot at The Wonder Gardens, Bonita Springs.

The Wonder Gardens is seeking donations for the project.

More than 100 American Flamingos counted in Florida during February census

In February, Audubon Florida organized an American Flamingo survey across the Sunshine State.

It was an effort was coordinated through the Florida Flamingo Working Group as part of a larger effort by the Caribbean Flamingo Conservation Group to census all American Flamingos throughout their range from Feb. 18-25.

More than 40 people filled out the survey to record 101 wild American Flamingos across Florida. The largest group (50-plus) was spotted in Florida Bay; 18 were counted in the Pine Island area, with another 14 at Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge.

“We are thrilled that there are flamingos that have remained in Florida after being blown here in 2023 by Hurricane Idalia,” said Jerry Lorenz, PhD, State director of research for Audubon Florida. “I actually suspect that 100 flamingos is the floor of this new population, and there could be more that were not counted during the one-week survey. We are continually monitoring for breeding flamingos.”

Flamingos once lived and probably bred in Florida. Unfortunately, the 19th century plume trade—when an ounce of feathers was worth more than gold—decimated wading birds in South Florida. Even after legislation and Audubon wardens protected these birds, extensive draining and ditching of the Everglades destroyed their habitat.

A note to those of you who like to observe the big birds: “Please give flamingos their space. If you are affecting their movement or behavior, you are too close. Use binoculars or a zoom lens to see the birds from a safe distance.”

Conservancy promotes Arquette-Palermo to chief program officer

The Conservancy of Southwest Florida has promoted Michele Arquette-Palermo, who was the water policy manager, to the newly-created executive-level role of chief program officer.

Reporting directly to President and CEO Rob Moher, Arquette-Palermo will supervise program directors and education managers while ensuring activities align with the Conservancy’s mission and values. Arquette-Palermo is responsible for overseeing the strategic planning process, coordinating inter-departmental goals and objectives, growing and enhancing programs, and applying insights from program evaluation to strengthen conservation outcomes.

Michele-Arquette-Palermo

A Michigan native, Arquette-Palermo brings more than 20 years of education and advocacy experience to the position. As the Conservancy’s water policy manager since 2022, she provided primary leadership and technical expertise for the Conservancy on natural resources issues, including water resources policy and Everglades restoration.

“As the Conservancy continues to grow, we needed an individual with strong leadership skills, a strategic thinker with a proven track record and an ability to multitask, and most importantly, he or she needed to share our passion for conservation, environment science and education,” said Moher. “Michele checked all those boxes, and then some, and her leadership will be critical as the Conservancy takes the next step to further its mission of protecting Southwest Florida’s water, land, wildlife and future.”

