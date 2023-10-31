You Can Now Get Guy Fieri's Best Dishes in the Frozen Food Section at Walmart

It's time to take a road trip to Flavortown.

If you’ve been on Google Maps, trying to find the best route to Flavortown, that elusive destination might be as close as your local Walmart. Enthusiastic chef, Donkey Sauce aficionado, and all-around icon Guy Fieri has just announced that Walmart is the only place where shoppers can stock up on his new line of Flavortown-branded frozen meals.

At the time of this launch, four Guy Fieri’s Flavortown meals are currently available, including the Cheesy Chicken Enchilada Bowl, which is topped with crunchy tortilla strips; the hearty Sloppy Joe Mac & Cheese; the Italian mashup of Pepperoni Pizza Lasagna; and Sweet and Sour Pork. All four meals contain one serving of each entree, and they have a suggested retail price of $5.94 each.

Fieri is the latest celeb chef to bring a line of microwavable meals to Walmart’s frozen foods aisles. Last month, “Bizarre Foods” host Andrew Zimmern announced the debut of his own line of “By Andrew Zimmern” frozen comfort food entrees. “I created these recipes myself, every step of the way, with deliciousness, convenience, and affordability as our pillars,” he wrote on Instagram. “I think you will FREAK out at the quality. They are that good.”

Zimmern’s four meals — which fortunately aren’t based around anything Zimmern downed on “Bizarre Foods” — included a Pulled Pork Mac and Cheese, a savory meatloaf based on his grandma’s recipe, a Turkey Dinner that comes with mashed potatoes and green beans on the side; and gravy-covered Swedish Meatballs served on top of noodles.

And in August, profanity expert (and chef behind several Michelin-starred restaurants) Gordon Ramsay also launched his own line of frozen meals exclusively at the Arkansas-based retailer. The eight entrees in the By Chef Ramsey line include comfort food classics like Chicken Pot Pie, Four Cheese Macaroni, Lasagna with Bolognese Meat Sauce, Lemon Caper Chicken, Mushroom Risotto, and Slow Roasted Beef in a Red Wine Sauce. There are also two meals inspired by British cuisine: Beer Battered Fish and Chips and Shepherd’s Pie.

“I’m elated to bring my favorite dishes into homes across the country,” Ramsay said in a statement. “These recipes are representative of my lifelong work and commitment to incredible taste and quality, and they each represent a special part of my personal culinary journey. It thrills me that these dishes are so widely available for anyone to experience, and I hope they inspire the home chef in everyone.”

So there you go. One trip to Walmart, and you can have dinner with Andrew, Gordon, and Guy.



