Now you can grab a bite and get your brakes done at these Charlotte car dealerships

In an innovative blend of community service and culinary delight, Scott Clark Toyota has opened a new Community Kitchen Café at its Honda and Toyota locations in south Charlotte and Matthews.

The café is more than just a place for customers and employees to grab a bite to eat. It’s also a training ground that provides development opportunities for those new to food service.

The initiative is part of the dealership’s new partnership with Community Kitchen program, a nonprofit organization with Community Leadership Academy that focuses on culinary education, community engagement and leadership development. Participants in the program receive training in food preparation, information technology and language proficiency.

Sixty percent of the café’s revenue goes back into the program, allowing it to offer these services free of charge to underserved and migrant populations.

The dealerships had cafes in the past, but struggled at times to staff them, said Rod Goodall, director of community engagement at Scott Clark Toyota.

Goodall got to know Community Leadership Academy Executive Director Robel Mamo through various outreach programs, including intern graduation dinners. He was inspired by Mamo’s commitment to giving back and felt the Community Kitchen Program aligned perfectly with Scott Clark’s values.

“Robel does so much work with individuals in the community, teaching them the soft skills necessary for culinary success and empowering them to secure jobs,” Goodall said. “He’s truly impacting lives. They’re coming into this kitchen program and graduating with skills that are in so much demand right now.”

Mamo said he looks forward to the new partnership with Scott Clark.

“Not only will this provide more workforce development opportunities for those in food service, but it will also support our small business, which is a community non-profit,” said Mamo, who is providing hands-on leadership at the dealership café to help ensure smooth operations.

The menu, which continues to adapt based on customer feedback, includes hot breakfast and lunch options including fresh pastries, parfaits, chicken, sushi, turkey wraps, Buffalo chicken wraps and more. Prices range from about $2 to $10.

“It’s all top-quality food created by an amazing head chef and a talented, diverse group of workers,” Goodall said. “Now, when you come into the store, you can have a delicious pastry or sandwich while you wait for service or look for a car. And when you do that, you’re also pouring back into the community.”

The cafes are located near the main lobbies of each dealership. The hours are 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Location: Inside Scott Clark Toyota, 13052 Marie Garris Dr. Matthews, North Carolina 28105

Location: Inside Scott Clark Honda, 7025 E Independence Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28227

Cuisine: Pastries, sandwiches and salads