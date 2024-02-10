What to do now for a dazzling dahlia display this summer

It’s time to order your dahlia tubers and dream about warm summer days full of vivid colour. There’s plenty of choice, because they’re riding high in the plant fashion stakes, and deservedly so. After all, they flower from July until the first frost intervenes, and these days that can mean early November for many of us.

Their pigment-packed petals come in cool whites, pale yellows, pastel pinks, warm golds, sun-bronzed apricots, regal purples and sultry, sooty reds.

They arrive in a season dominated by too many (frankly wishy-washy) daisies. Flower shape varies too, from simple single blooms and neat pompoms to spiky cactus or soft water lily forms. Nothing else rivals them for late flower power and variety.

It’s hard to believe that the first cultivated dahlias were simple, single-flowered species, not the bobby dazzlers we grow today. There are 35 species of these frost-tender tuberous plants and they’re found in high-altitude areas, mainly in the narrow strip that separates the two American continents.

The spiky cactus blooms of a Dahlia My Love - Alamy

They arrived in Europe in 1789, after seeds were sent from Vicente Cervantes of the Mexican Botanic Garden to Abbe Cavanilles, the director of Madrid Botanic Garden. Lady Bute, wife of the British Ambassador of Spain, is said to have sent seeds over here shortly afterwards.

The bees got busy straight away and serendipity produced huge variety from very humble beginnings. Dahlias have an octoploid tendency and some have eight copies of the same gene, so it’s rather like multi-flowered confetti being chucked up into the air once a bee visits. You don’t know where it will all lead. By 1816 there were already double and fancy dahlias and, in 1836, the Royal Horticultural Society opened its Dahlia Register.

It recorded 13 different classifications, so all the forms we recognise today were already with us by the mid 19th century. This genetic potential attracts lots of breeders and hobbyists, because you can raise a flowering dahlia in one short season and there’s always an added element of mystery and surprise. You can never be certain of what’s going to pop up.

In the mid 19th century, dahlias became a rich man’s plaything. Tubers were changing hands for £100 or more, the equivalent of £15,000 today. The nouveau riche took full advantage of this newly arrived floral status symbol.

Biddulph Grange near Stoke-on-Trent in Staffordshire, one of the most fascinating and playful of National Trust gardens, still has James Bateman’s Dahlia Walk. Reginald Cory’s Welsh estate at Dyffryn, now National Trust, trialled thousands and this garden is planting dahlias once again.

Dahlia Mystic Illusion aka 'Knockout' - Miriam Heppell / Alamy

By the 1920s there were lots of dahlia nurseries selling tubers to ordinary gardeners. Some are still with us today. The peony-flowered red “Bishop of Llandaff”, raised by Fred Tresedar of Cardiff in 1922, was selected by Bishop Joshua Prichard Hughes.

Perhaps he liked the dark, ferny foliage as well as the bright-red flowers. “David Howard”, a fully-petalled warm-orange decorative with khaki foliage, was a 1958 seedling raised by the late Suffolk nurseryman of the same name. It’s hard to believe that these two wildly different dahlias are closely related. Both of these veteran dahlias should be on your must-grow list, because they never fail to please.

The rollercoaster ride continued, but this time in steep decline, because the dahlia was hijacked by exhibitionists who wanted larger and larger flowers for the show bench.

That meant disbudding each stem, and the first dahlias I encountered, in the 1950s, looked like guardsmen wearing busbies. Exhibition dahlias stifled breeding, because newly arrived ones had to conform to a certain size and form before they could be entered into show classes. This selection process saw many excellent dahlias discarded.

The single asymmetrical, sunset-inspired beauty, “Waltzing Mathilda”, wouldn’t be here if the breeders had had their way – but I am so glad that it is!

By the 1970s, many dahlias were so large they stuck out like sore thumbs, so very few gardeners bothered with them. Dahlia tubers failed to sell and specialist nurseries closed, but the late Christopher Lloyd of Great Dixter carried on regardless. He became the baton holder, because this colourful character knew a good thing when he saw one. “Hillcrest Royal”, a 1991 classic raspberry-pink cactus, was one of his favourites.

Dahlias growing on a flower farm - Alamy

Gardener Fergus Garrett, Christopher Lloyd’s protégé, has a simple system for growing dahlias. He creates substantial gaps within the borders and these are planted up with spring bedding such as tulips, wallflowers and forget-me-nots. The spring bedding is removed by May and then the dahlias go out into the same gap in early June.

By then, evening temperatures have warmed up, so there’s no fear of frost or cold shock. The dahlias don’t have to struggle up through other things – something they really resent. Others, including me, have dedicated cutting beds containing dahlias and annuals.

In the early 2000s gardeners were wooed back by bee-friendly single-flowered dahlias. “Twyning’s After Eight”, a warm-white with dark foliage, is still popular, although “Magenta Star” is my benchmark single.

The trouble is, single dahlias need constant deadheading, because they stop flowering as soon as they’ve produced those shiny pointed seed heads. It soon occurred to gardeners that fully-petalled dahlias needed less back-breaking deadheading, because they last a week or more in a border.

It’s the fashion for growing your own cut flowers that has awarded them iconic status in recent years and Sarah Raven has championed them all the way. The Dutch-bred “Karma” series has been raised for cutting and they do last longer in the vase.

We’ve left the singles behind and fallen in love with larger flowered dahlias and balls and pompoms, because these tend to have longer and stronger stems. It’s a rather wearying time of year, but I’m dreaming of covering my kitchen table with my glorious dahlias in the summer.

The thought is keeping me going.

Ten great dahlias to grow

Penhill Watermelon

Widely available, decorative and perfect for cutting, with large, slightly ragged dinner-plate flowers in shades of watermelon-pink. The foliage is green and not very inspiring, but most large-flowered dahlias have coarser foliage. Five fill a vase! 4ft

Soulman

Soulman

This is a dark-red anemone-centred dahlia with a windswept profile. The foliage is dark and divided and this gives Soulman a wilding look straight from the Mexican mountains. Good long stems and neater flowers than most anemone-centred varieties, just the occasional weirdo. 3ft

Totally Tangerine

Totally Tangerine

Totally pristine, this shorter anemone-centred dahlia is so flower-packed, with a neat ring of slightly reflexed petals surrounding a raised pincushion of florets. “Josie”, named for Sarah Raven’s head gardener, is a more-fiery orange sport. Good for front of border, or a pot. 3ft

Karma Choc

Karma Choc

This small decorative dahlia has dark-red flowers middled with plain chocolate. There’s a velvety patina to the overlapping petals and these dark dahlias mix so well with the softer oranges and pinks. One of the Karma cut-flower series. I also adore the similarly sultry “Sam Hopkins”. 3ft

Thomas A. Edison

Thomas A. Edison

Decorative dahlias look you straight in the eye and this really popular 1929 deep-purple dahlia is a stunner because it’s loaded with flowers. “Lilac Time” is a paler sport and “Admiral Rawlings” (another purple) is a giant back-of-the-border purple. 3ft

My Love

This semi-cactus has white flowers with a tasteful hint of green, so it’s not too glacial. It’s very floriferous, with quilled petals, and it’s never out of flower. 3ft

Wine-eyed Jill

Rounded ball dahlia with peach-pink overlapping petals surrounding an elderberry-purple middle. The dark eye and picotee edging on the inner petals add extra definition. 3ft

Evanah

Evanah

This new pale-pink decorative dahlia, with waterlily-like flowers, has lilac overtones and a paler creamy middle. It cuts really well and some of the petals are quilled. 4ft

Cornel Brons

'We've fallen in love with larger flowered dahlias and balls and pompoms': Dahlia Cornel Brons

This radiant, apricot-brown ball dahlia has masses of petals that seem to make tear-shaped droplets. The perfect foil for sultry colours. 3ft

Mystic Illusion syn Knockout

The chocolate foliage and brown-centred single yellow flowers found on this New Zealand dahlia capture the mellow mood of late summer. It was originally called “Knockout” by breeder Keith Hammett, who also raised “Magenta Star”. 4ft

Suppliers: Rose Cottage Plants, Riverside Bulbs, Farmer Gracy

