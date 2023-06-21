You Can Now Buy McMurtry’s Record-Breaking Electric Fan Car for $1 Million

McMurtry Automotive wants to help you dominate your next track day.

The British marque has just unveiled a customer version of its boundary-pushing electric fan car called the Spéirling Pure. The announcement comes less than a year after a prototype of the vehicle set the hill-climb record at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

McMurtry hasn’t been coy about its plans to put the Spéirling into production. What’s less expected, though, is that the customer-spec version of the track-only speed machine could be even more capable than the prototype that ran the hill in just 39.08 seconds last June. That’s because the production iteration was designed for multi-lap runs on full race circuits, as opposed to a single dead-out sprint.

The Pure, like last year’s prototype, has an all-electric power train that features two electric motors on the rear axle that combine to pump out 1,000 hp. The Spéirling can reach a claimed top speed of 190 mph, but what really separates it from the pack are two electric turbines located behind the cockpit that keep it glued to the tarmac. It’s unclear how much downforce the setup provides—the prototype’s fans produced 4,400 pounds of downforce—but McMurtry says that 3G cornering is possible.

The customer version retains the prototype’s miniature Batmobile-like design. It is slightly bigger, though, measuring 135.8 inches long, 62.2 inches wide, and 40.2 inches wide. The Pure is still likely to be one of the smaller cars on any given track day, despite being 10 inches longer than the prototype. No images of the single-seat cabin were made available, but McMurtry says it features adjustable pedals and steering wheels so that it can accommodate a driver up to six feet, seven inches tall.

“The Spéirling Pure will herald a new era on the track. The sound, grip, acceleration, aesthetics, and technology of this car are distinct,” McMurtry’s founding director Thomas Yates said in a statement. “Witnessing the car as a spectator or from the cockpit offers a rare and exhilarating experience. With pre-orders from around the globe, I can’t wait for fan cars at the racetrack to become a new normality.”

McMurtry plans to show off the Pure at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, which will be held from July 13 to 16. The company is taking orders for the vehicle now and plans to begin building 100 examples next year with deliveries planned for 2025. Prepare to spend big to add the car to your fleet, though. McMurtry says the vehicle will start at £820,000 (about $1.05 million).

And don’t worry if you had your heart set on a Spéirling you’d be able to drive around town. A street-legal version is still on the way.

