'Nothing short of heavenly': Amazon slashed the price on its top-selling shower head to just $14

You can't put a price on a good shower. It's the place that wakes us up and marks a new day with a fresh start. Turning your bathroom into a spa retreat might not be an option, but there are little things you can do to upgrade your shower. Intrigued? If you want an inexpensive and easy way to elevate your shower experience, today is your lucky day: Amazon slashed the price of its fan-favorite Hopopro High-Pressure Shower Head to just $14!

Why is it a good deal?

There's nothing like having a spa-like shower experience at home — especially for just $14! We haven't seen the price on this shower head dip this low since May. Upgrading a bathroom is one of the most expensive rehab projects you can do to your home, and if you're not quite ready to get out the sledgehammer, this is a pretty good way to get an upgrade without the headaches or cost.

Why do I need this?

If you struggle with getting enough water pressure without the extra water usage, this high-flow shower head is designed to make it feel like you're rinsing off in a rainforest. The 4.1-inch head provides a broader coverage area and gives you all the sensations of standing under a tropical waterfall without having to hop on a plane.

Made with corrosion-resistant chrome, it also comes with a built-in water filter and has a self-cleaning nozzle that prevents mineral build-up — that means nothing can get between you and your rejuvenation rain-like shower.

This easy bathroom upgrade is over 50% off. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

This shower head has a massive fanbase — it's racked up more than 15,000 five-star reviews peppered with phrases like "rivals the high-end ones" for its high-pressure flow. It's easy to install — you won't need to call a plumber to get it up and running. It's a fixed head but you can adjust the angles, thanks to the ball joint. This shower head is also made with rust-proof chrome and has 47 self-cleaning nozzles. Shoppers can't say enough good things about it.

"Life changing,” wrote one rave reviewer. "This is the shower head Kramer had on Seinfeld. Trust me you won’t want to get out of the shower."

"Holy gosh to goodness," shared a five-star fan. "That rain mode is nothing short of heavenly! I just want to be in the shower all day and night now. Addictive, yes! Be warned!"

"Saw this on Consumer Reports as a top pick for low water pressure issues," wrote a happy shopper. "This probably doubled my pressure and water volume for a shower. Thinking of buying several more. Very good product I have tried many other much more expensive brands with only moderate pressure increases. Save the money buy this one."

"Finally, after ordering three different shower heads on Amazon and two from Lowe’s I am thrilled that I finally found one that not only meets but exceeds my expectations," wrote another pleased customer who added a warning: "Now the only problem is that it’s such an amazing shower I lose track of time if I’m not careful. If you’re looking for an awesome shower head try this one out, I don’t think you’ll be disappointed."

Don't want to get your hair wet while you shower? These caps are a favorite among Amazon shoppers.

"I had my hair colored and I needed to get something to cover my hair when I take a shower so I don't overwash my color," wrote a rave reviewer. "I have thin hair and it's shoulder length so I'm speaking from someone who doesn't have heavy or long hair but for me this works perfectly. I was really happily surprised that they are so lightweight but fit perfectly. And the price is unbeatable of course. I would recommend these for someone who has short hair or medium length hair or thin hair."

If you have Amazon Prime, you'll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

